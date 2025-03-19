Sandpoint takes first step toward shrinking area of impact

Reduction based on new state law would limit region for future growth

· March 19, 2025

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint is looking to reduce its area of impact — shrinking the region for potential future expansion to a total of three square miles and limited to within two miles of city limits.

Members of the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously March 18 to recommend adopting the new area of impact, which will next be considered by the City Council before going to the Bonner County commissioners for final approval.

The adjustment is the result of a law change approved by the 2024 Idaho Legislature, which sought to curtail the authority of cities to grow into their surrounding counties.

“The state of Idaho literally took cities out of the ‘area of city impact’ and changed the name to ‘area of impact,’” Sandpoint Planning and Community Development Director Jason Welker told P&Z commissioners. “[T]here’s very little jurisdictional authority of a city within an area of city impact or an area of impact. In fact, there’s no jurisdiction for cities within the areas of impact — this is a pure planning exercise. It’s about envisioning potential future expansion or growth.” 

The proposed new area of impact is 75% smaller than the existing area of city impact, which covers a total of 12.3 square miles and contains swathes of land that the city could not realistically serve with utilities.

“[These are] very rural areas that are not only unlikely but not even able to ever be served by city utilities,” Welker said, later adding that residents covered both by the current ACI and proposed A.I. should not expect to see any future moves toward annexation.

“Nothing would change for people living in this area; there’s no imminent annexation, it’s just the ability to possibly someday grow into this area and really that’s almost always citizen initiated — that would be at the request of residents of these neighborhoods, of these parts of rural Bonner County,” Welker said. “The city of Sandpoint has no intent to grow or annex these properties; it’s just if any of these property owners in the future desired to have city services, this is the framework by which that process would take place.”

According to City Attorney Fonda Jovick, the legislation was driven by the Idaho Association of Counties, which sought to address a number of legal disputes related to design and buildout activities around the state.

“The attempt was to create legislation that made it a little more clear and also reduced the cities’ ability to, if you will, overreach,” she said. “There were a lot of cities who had very expansive areas of city impact and the legislation was designed to force the cities to really look at that. … [I]t was really intended to force the cities to eliminate these overlapping areas of impact and have the county maintain authority and jurisdiction over the planning and development outside of the city jurisdictional boundaries.”

The deadline to have the new area of impact in place is Dec. 31. Meanwhile, Welker stressed repeatedly that the city has no plans to expand even into the smaller area of impact — in large part because of constraints stemming from Sandpoint’s outdated wastewater treatment plant.

“In five years we’re not going to have a wastewater plant built that can serve any new development,” he said. “We currently can’t serve new development with our wastewater plant — everybody here knows that that’s the biggest infrastructure challenge that we face, so no, I would not expect that we’ll be serving sewer in any new areas.”

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Coming up this week! Don’t miss The Ray of Hope Luncheon, Harry Potter, a Spring Spike-Off, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal