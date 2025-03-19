City launches survey on the state of Sandpoint’s parking facilities

By Reader Staff

As the city of Sandpoint continues the process of developing a new parking management plan, City Hall is asking for feedback on the state of public on-street and off-street parking facilities in downtown Sandpoint and City Beach.

A survey has gone live at sandpointidaho.gov/parking, with the goal “to gauge the broader community’s satisfaction with both the availability of public parking downtown and at City Beach and the condition of the city’s parking infrastructure, and to solicit questions and feedback for staff to consider as they refine the draft parking management plan in preparation for a presentation to City Council later this year,” according to a news release.

City staff has presented draft plans for changes to the city’s parking policies at public meetings throughout January and February — including instituting a range of fees at a number of city-owned parking facilities, such as the downtown lot between Oak and Church streets, the Pend d’Oreille Bay trailhead and City Beach.

In addition, the current draft plan calls for fees at the City Beach and Memorial Field public boat launches.

The purpose of the fees — which range from $15-$30 for resident and nonresident parking passholders, respectively, and $10-$15 per boat launch for Idaho residents and out-of-state users — is to generate revenue to be reinvested in improving parking facilities. The city estimates that it could raise nearly $370,000 a year, based on the currently proposed rates.

Drafts of the plan have gone before the Planning and Zoning Commission twice, the Pedestrian and Bicycle and Sustainability committees, and the Parks and Recreation Commission.

Public engagement has continued through March, with meetings between city officials and local merchants at the Greater Sandpoint Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Business Association.

City and non-city residents are invited to complete the survey, which will remain open through the end of March.

For those interested in learning more about parking in Sandpoint, the history of the city’s public parking facilities, the costs of maintaining and improving them, and the challenges in managing demand across on-street and off-street parking, contact Planning and Community Development Director Jason Welker at [email protected] or 208-255-1738.