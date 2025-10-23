Sandpoint ‘No Kings’ rally ranks among largest in the state

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The most recent “No Kings” protest saw an estimated 1,200 demonstrators line First Avenue from Superior to Pine Street on Oct. 18, making the local event among the largest in the state both in sheer numbers and per capita.

According to a list shared by the state-level Idaho 50501 group, more than 26,000 people participated in the rallies statewide, which drew as many as 7 million in all 50 states and even internationally as a day of protest against the unconstitutional actions of President Donald Trump’s administration.

The capital city of Boise had the largest crowd, with 15,000, followed by Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello, with 2,000 each. Idaho Falls drew 1,237, compared to Sandpoint’s 1,200 participants.

Strong “No Kings” turnouts in Idaho have made headlines around the country, given the state’s deep-red political orientation, with some observers suggesting that dissatisfaction with the Trump presidency is growing even in places where his performance at the polls is typically strongest.

Taken as a percentage of city population, Sandpoint had the largest turnout of the top five largest rallies in the state, equivalent to 11.4% of residents. Boise followed with 6.3%, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello with 3.4% each, and Idaho Falls with 1.7%.

An estimated 1,200 protestors lined First Avenue on Oct. 18. Photo by Ben Olson

On a countywide basis, the Sandpoint rally came in second statewide, with numbers representing 2.2% of the total population. Ada County, with Boise as its seat, drew the equivalent of 2.7% of the population, followed by Bannock (Pocatello), with 2.1%; Kootenai (Coeur d’Alene), with 1%; and Bonneville (Idaho Falls), with .9%.

Rachel Castor, with grassroots rally organizer Sandpoint Indivisible, told the Reader that the local event drew no counterprotesters and “very little antagonism from passing cars.”

“I would say it was the most positive response yet at a protest. It’s also the biggest protest we’ve hosted in Sandpoint. Our last event was between 900-1,000,” she said.

As “No Kings” attendees waved signs and many sported costumes along First Avenue from 1-3 p.m., the Bonner Community Food Bank gathered 466 pounds of food and $102 in cash donations at a table set up near the entrance to the Community Hall. Inside the hall, rallygoers mingled among booths for various local causes and organizations, sharing their thoughts on how the Trump administration’s policies have affected them and their community.

Meanwhile, the campaign to place a women’s reproductive rights initiative on the Idaho ballot is gathering signatures with plans for another event in November.

“As far as what’s next, we keep organizing and standing up for our rights,” Castor said. “It would be wonderful to wake up tomorrow and find the Judicial and Legislative branches had stood up to Trump’s fascist policies and restored all the rights we’ve lost in the past year, but that doesn’t seem likely.

“Unfortunately, it is up to us to keep pushing for Congress to protect our rights as the Executive Branch continues its fascist power grab,” she added. “But even after Trump, no matter who is in power, if we don’t fight to defend our rights, we will lose them. So we will keep fighting.”

To learn more, go to sandpointindivisible.org and idaho50501.com.