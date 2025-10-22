POAC hosts Masterpiece Ball

By Reader Staff

It’s said that art imitates life, but at the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s Masterpiece Ball on Friday, Oct. 24, life will imitate art. Beginning at 6 p.m., attendees are invited to strut into The Hive (207 N. First Ave.) donning costumes inspired by famous artists, artwork or genres for a fundraising party featuring Sandpoint’s own Harold’s IGA.

Just about everyone in Sandpoint has danced along to songs by indie-folk rock band Harold’s IGA, whether at one of their Festival at Sandpoint shows, at the Sandpoint Farmers’ Market or in any number of venues in the area.

Harold’s IGA will play live music at the event. Courtesy photo

Comprised of singer-songwriter-guitarist (and Reader Publisher) Ben Olson, singer and multi-instrumentalist Cadie Archer and drummer Josh Vitalie, Harold’s IGA is a local staple that consistently brings witty, thought-provoking songs that are just plain fun to listen to. Even when they’re not playing original work, the band pulls out songs from the likes of Leonard Cohen, Neutral Milk Hotel, Cigarettes After Sex and many more captivating artists who aren’t often performed on the local circuit.

Stroll around the Hive listening to Harold’s IGA, admiring costumes, sipping drinks and tasting hors d’oeuvres and dessert. There will be an ongoing silent auction and small mystery canvases by local artists for sale. Enter the costume contest for a chance to win even more surprises.

All proceeds from the event will go toward POAC’s educational community outreach programs, such as Kaleidoscope and Ovations, which bring visual and performing arts to local students, as well as affordable classes for adults and seniors.

Examples of Masterpiece Ball costumes. Courtesy photo

The 47-year-old arts organization also sponsors events like the annual ArtWalk, Arts and Crafts Fair, Shakespeare in the Parks and the Sandpoint Summer Series at Farmin Park.

“The success of this event is essential to POAC’s ability to provide Sandpoint with all the popular programs that our community has come to love and value for nearly five decades,” stated POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz. “We invite you to come support the importance of the arts in all of our lives, and especially to support arts education for local kids, and we guarantee you’ll also have fun doing it.”

Tickets for this 21+ event are $50 online at artinsandpoint.org, which includes a commemorative glass (full of champagne). Order by phone at 208-263-6139 or in person at the POAC Gallery (313 N. Second Ave.)