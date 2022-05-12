Rooted in emotion

Flamenco de Raíz to perform at the Panida on May 13

· May 12, 2022

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

Theater-goers will have the chance to visit the south of Spain without leaving Sandpoint when Flamenco de Raíz takes the Panida stage on Friday, May 13 at 7 p.m. for a night of authentic entertainment.

“We try to give people in the States a taste of the real deal,” said Eric Jaeger, a producer with Flamenco Seattle and a founding member of the performing group Flamenco de Raíz.

Jaeger has been performing with dancer and multi-instrumentalist Encarnación for 25 years, and together, the married couple tours under the name Flamenco de Raíz — or “flamenco from the root.” In their Sandpoint show, the group will also feature special guest Manuel Gutiérrez.

Encarnación, a dancer and musician with Flamenco de Raíz. Courtesy photo.

“[As a] trio, we’re able to do three voices, two guitars and percussion, because Manuel and Encarna are both triple threats,” Jaeger told the Reader, noting that Encarna will sing, dance and play guitar while Gutiírrez will sing, dance and play percussion. 

Jaeger, who was born and raised in the U.S. and fell in love with flamenco after years as a rock ’n’ roll artist, is the group’s producer, lead guitarist and back-up vocalist. He said that while touring as Flamenco de Raíz, he is often the only non-Spaniard. However, rather than that fact making him feel like an outsider, Jaeger said he feels “empowered” to be able to play alongside such incredible talent.

“I get to work with the best artists in the world, and it took a lot to get to a place where I could do that,” said Jaeger, who trained for many years in Spain to perform flamenco. “I had to earn it the hard way.”

Flamenco stemmed from the gitano, or “gypsy,” subculture of Spain, similar to the way that blues music stemmed from Black communities and musical traditions in the U.S. In the same sense that the blues style is applied to music in a more flexible way than more classical art forms, Jaeger said, flamenco can be used as a guide for creating original compositions that utilize the genre’s overall attitude.

“We try to cover the full range of emotions in our performance of flamenco — the ups and downs, the beautiful and the happy and the sad and the whole spectrum of what flamenco is,” he said. “It’s a bit of a roller coaster ride.”

As a result, Flamenco de Raíz is known for nonstop, passionate performances that showcase the artists’ varied talents and love for the music.

“With our event calendar full of annual events, it’s fun to bring something different to the Panida stage,” said Panida Director Veronica Knowlton. “I’m grateful that as we continue to recover from a rough year of event cancellations and theater closures, we can grow diverse and unique programming.”

“From a family-friendly concert, to romantic date night out, flamenco has something for all ages,” she added.

Jaeger said that he and Encarna love to perform for new audiences, and he hopes that all who come to the Panida on May 13 will get a taste of the magic that enticed him to dedicate his life to flamenco.

“Our experience has been that flamenco is universal — anyone can feel it,” he said. “Anyone can feel the power of that music.”

Flamenco de Raíz • Friday, May 13, 7 p.m.; doors open at 6:30 p.m.; $22 in advance, $25 day of show. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., 208-263-9191. Get tickets at panida.org or at the door. Learn more about Flamenco de Raíz at flamencoseattle.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Happy Monday!  Enjoy Sandpoint with events this week ranging from a showing of the Full Draw Film Tour on Thursday, to the Sandemonium Lite Event, or a  showing of The Weekend Sailor on Saturday.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal