Renowned flutist comes home to play MCS Little Carnegie Hall

· September 20, 2023

By Reader Staff

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint will host flutist Dr. Rachel Taylor Geier to the Little Carnegie Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, as part of the MCS Conservatory Concert Series. 

Audience members can expect a repertoire that bookends classical masterpieces with modern compositions, showcasing Geier’s virtuosity and unique ability to connect with listeners on an emotional level. 

Titled “Bookends: Watercolor Dreams to Vibrant Fantasies,” Geier’s show is inspired by the juxtaposition of pieces ranging from dreamy impressionist offerings by Claude Debussy to vibrant French works. Pieces between the bookends feature a triplet note structure, which, in essence, is also a miniature note-based bookend.

Dr. Rachel Taylor Geier. Courtesy photo.

Geier, a graduate of Sandpoint High School, is not only an accomplished flutist, but an influential figure in the world of music education. She began her flute studies in Sandpoint and went on to receive degrees in flute performance from DePauw University, San Francisco State University and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

Today she lives in Davis, Calif., where she teaches, performs and writes at racheltaylorgeier.org. Geier was selected as the guest judge for the upcoming Northern Idaho Flute Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at MCS, where aspiring flutists will have the opportunity to learn from and be inspired by her expertise during this festival.

Advanced tickets are available for Geier’s performance. Follow the link on the MCS website to purchase advance tickets online for $30 adult, $15 student. Remaining tickets will be available for sale at the door on the night of the performance.

For more info, visit sandpointconservatory.org/events.

