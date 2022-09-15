Remembering a ‘true servant of mankind and plants’

Celebrate Jeff ‘Sprouts’ Rich and his life at Pine Street Woods

· September 15, 2022

By Pete Hicks
Reader Contributor

Jeffrey Rich, known to many of us as Sprouts, blessed our community for more than 40 years.  My family only got the chance to know him about nine years ago, soon after we moved to Sandpoint. The first time I met him, he pulled a bag of dried plums from his pocket and passed them out to my children and me. With the gift of fruit and only a few words, we became friends. Little did we know how much kindness and love in action he would pour into us.  

When we moved into our home, Sprouts saw an old abandoned garden and, as we carried  boxes and set up the house, he spent hours pulling three-foot-tall weeds and eventually planted a row of raspberries. Every week or so he would show up and give them a dose of manure tea. 

He gave us our first garden. 

Jeff “Sprouts” Rich, smiling at Farmin Park. Photo by Lee Santa.

His focus on caring for the earth and the joy he took in harvesting fruit and vegetables got into our bones and, today as I look at our bountiful garden, I think of him and his quiet way of blessing. 

It was also at that same time when our son was a newborn. Sprouts spent hours holding Jassim while we unpacked, singing songs to him and making Sprouts baby sounds. He loved being with children and playing games with them. 

Sprouts had a vehement dislike for knapweed and tansy. On many a summer day I would see him across our yard, shirt off and shovel in hand, going after the weeds. Whenever I expressed concern about him working in the near-100-degree heat, he talked of the urgency of getting them out before they went to seed. I was always amazed at his energy and stamina. It was all I could do to get him to sit down in the shade with a cool drink for five minutes.  

He seemed to carry a master plan in his head of the abundant garden of Bonner County. There was that group of untended apple trees near Clark Fork, the neglected plum trees in Sagle and the cherries in Priest River he fought off the robins to glean. He knew them all.

When he went to harvest, he filled bucket after bucket and brought them to homes all over just like mine. When he pulled into my drive, almost daily, I’d call out to him, “How are you doing, Sprouts?” Invariably he replied, “Plum crazy.” It was just another day combing the county for the given bounty.  

The amount of time and energy he gave to my family and me is immense. Now I realize he blessed countless people and families in the same way — with the sweetness of fresh fruit, laboring with shovel or chainsaw, hauling rocks and mulch, building walls and pretty much anything that needed doing.

It was always special to be with Sprouts at a potluck or concert or anytime when he was at play. He loved to dance and he would dance until the music stopped. I imagine that when he danced he felt the joy of the earth and the sweetness of movement and sound in a way that is reserved for the true servants of mankind and plants. He lived his life dedicated to sharing love, peace and practical kindness. My memories of him, though many, are only a paragraph in the book of his life.

Jeff’s family from Pennsylvania have chosen Sandpoint as the place to celebrate his life. Join us Sunday, Sept. 18 from 2-7 p.m. at the Pine Street Woods, 11915 W. Pine St. Bring your stories of Jeff, a dish to share for the potluck dinner, an instrument and your dancing shoes (or bare feet). Parking is limited. Please carpool, ride your bike or walk.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Columnists

Columnists
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Find Your Strength Fun RunHappy Monday!  This week you can partake in a live performance of ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ at the Panida, participate in a Family Fun Run and Fundraiser at Bonner General, or relax with a Live Concert at the Music Conservatory. See all this weeks events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal