Reimagining modern nursing care

By Patty Hutchens

Reader Contributor

As a registered nurse, Sandpoint native Kelli Hansen has cared for countless people her entire career, and done so with deep compassion and a love of what she does.

“I have witnessed miracles and tragedy, life beginning and life ending. Being with others in their most vulnerable moments to offer support and compassion creates a connection on such a deep level,” said Hansen who has a background of more than 20 years in acute medical, surgical and obstetrical care.

“That connection to another human is such a gift, especially in our fast-paced, digitalized world,” she said. “Witnessing the miracles of the human spirit in spite of seemingly impossible odds has deepened my passion for authentic connection.”

It is that passion that has guided Hansen to open LanteRN Health Consulting, a concierge nursing service that provides in-home care for patients.

“I have often observed patients returning to the hospital with complications due to lack of care or support at home,” said Hansen, who said that patients who were being discharged from the hospital would often tell her they wished they could take her home with them. “Initially I laughed it off and felt honored by such a sweet compliment. After some time, I began to wonder, why can’t they? Nurses are uniquely equipped to utilize the nursing process in a variety of environments.”

Providing in-home after care, a concierge nurse is able to identify possible obstacles to recovery and provide tips to make life easier while recovering from surgery or an illness.

The seed was planted for opening LanteRN Health Consulting when Hansen’s dad was away on business and experienced a health scare. She guided him through the ordeal and began to wonder what others would do in his situation if they did not have a family member in the medical field.

“I started interviewing members of the community, inquiring with patients, and listening to doctors and several other health care professionals,” said Hansen. “What I learned is that the system is increasingly overwhelmed. Due to higher costs of living coupled with inadequate wage increases and an influx of new residents in the area, medical offices and hospitals are strained.”

Hansen’s goal is to illuminate the obstacles on the path to health. She believes in creating lasting relationships and bridging the gap between patients and providers, as well as being a resource and advocate to help clients live to their fullest potential.

The services provided by LanteRN Health Consulting are specially tailored to the needs of the client, ranging from short-term nursing packages to monthly services that include ongoing support for the client and their family.

“We offer a perioperative package that includes a consultation, pre-op preparation appointment, accompaniment the day of surgery and in-home support for either a few hours or days after discharge,” said Hansen.

Various services include weekly in-home wellness check ins, medication management, medical record keeping, communication and care navigation with providers, as well as transportation to and from appointments and respite care for caregivers.

While LanteRN Health Consulting services are not covered by insurance, the services can be paid for through health saving or flexible spending plans, as LanteRN Health Consulting is a qualified nursing service.

“It also allows us to be more flexible with our patients’ care due to the fact with a home health agency, insurance will only pay for the ordered services that are authorized,” said Hansen adding that her ultimate goal is to have nurses based in Bonner, Boundary, and Kootenai counties.

Prior to providing services, Hansen meets one-on-one with clients so they can get to know each other and discuss the goals of care, health priorities and fears related to health care.

“Humans are complex, and healing is not linear,” Hansen said. “When we can assess not only the physical, but also the emotional, mental and environmental state, we are able to address the whole person, giving each client personalized care unique as they are.”

For more information, visit lanternhealthconsulting.com, call 208-254-0256 or email [email protected]