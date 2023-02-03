One man’s (gently used) trash

Before there can be successful thrifting, we all need a refresher on responsible donating

· February 3, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

After I wrote a story about tips and tricks for successful thrift shopping in the Jan. 19 edition of the Reader, I received an email from Cherie Warber, co-manager of the Community Assistance League’s Bizarre Bazaar resale store in Sandpoint. Warber suggested I write a follow-up piece addressing the front end of the thrifting cycle: donating. She said that while Bizarre Bazaar receives mostly good-quality used items, some people have taken advantage of its donation drop-off as a dumping ground. This demonstrates a lack of understanding about what these organizations do, and costs valuable volunteer time. 

By donating items mindfully, everyone in the process of thrifting and resale benefits. Here are some tips for how to be the best donor you can be:

Always wash or wipe down

When it comes to donating clothes, always make sure they have been laundered since their last wear. The goal should be to drop off clothes with a general lack of scent and a complete lack of pet hair. Shoes should be either washed in the washing machine or, if that’s not possible, scrubbed in the sink and thoroughly dried.

As for household items, remove all evidence of dust or grime. Disinfectant wipes are great for this. Imagine yourself cleaning an item so well that you can picture it on the shelf at your favorite resale store. Volunteers will thank you for saving them time and yuck exposure.

Bizarre Bazaar Assistant Manager and CAL Publicity Chair Donna Hutter sorts through donations at Bizarre Bazaar. Photo by Ben Olson.

Be honest about wear and tear

There is a difference between “gently used,” “well-loved” and “downright done for.” Gently used clothing and household items can often pass for brand new, especially after a good clean. Well-loved items might feature light wear or mending, but still have plenty of life left to give. If it even crosses your mind that those boots your kid wore for three winters are done for, don’t try to donate them. Those boots served their purpose. Their next life might be as a doggy chew toy if you can’t bear to throw them out.

As for electronics and appliances, plug them in to make sure they all work as intended before donating.

Know before you go

If you have questions about what is accepted at a particular thrift shop or resale outfit, don’t be afraid to call and ask questions. This will save everyone time and hassle. For instance, when it comes to consignment, most places only accept seasonal clothing at certain times. Also beware before trying to donate large, bulky household items, as some places don’t have the space or manpower for those donations at certain times. 

There’s also a pretty universal list of items undesirable for general donating, including mattresses, medications, open cosmetics, undergarments and the like.

Consider transportability

Donated clothing should be folded and secured in bags or boxes that can keep it protected from the weather or any unpleasant donation bin or warehouse odors. Household items should be packaged keeping in mind that they might need to be moved several times before being unpacked. Wrap things in newspaper, and mark boxes “fragile” as needed.

Imagine opening a donated container and finding the actual contents of someone’s junk drawer presented as if they’d just been dumped for disposal. This has been a reality for volunteers in the community, and there’s no excuse for it. Vet items, clean them and pack them nicely.

Remember your options

Some charities and shops are seeking only gently used items for resale purposes. Others are willing to accept the more well-loved pieces, particularly if they have a specific goal to get vital items — like jackets and other basic needs — into the hands of underserved or unhoused folks. 

Some items will present dilemmas. Maybe a kitchen appliance needs a simple fix and it would work like new, but you just don’t have the desire to do it yourself. Maybe those rain boots would be in perfect working order with some shoe glue. Maybe the mirror’s frame is beautiful, but the reflection shows some chips and other light damage. For these items, we have the Clark Fork Mall, or the Dufort Mall or the Colburn Mall. That is, that small area at almost every local refuse site where things go to wait in a strange purgatory between donation bins and dumpsters. Lord knows we’ve all found some treasures there.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

15th Annual Heart BallEnjoy another week in Sandpoint. With the Annual Heart Ball, auditions for The Sound of Music, and a Birthday Art show, you have a variety of options. Don’t forget Follies tickets go on sale this week. See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal