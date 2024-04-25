Reaffirming regional human rights

By Linda Navarre and Todd Crossett, co-chairs, BCHRTF Members

“It means a great deal to those who are oppressed to know that they are not alone. Never let anyone tell you that what you are doing is insignificant.”

— Desmond Tutu

The Bonner County Human Rights Task Force (BCHRTF) stands with regional human rights groups and community members in confirming that racism and violent extremism have no place in our community.

In light of recent events in North Idaho, we restate our commitment to our shared rights, needs, dignity and value with people of all races or geographical origins. We reject behavior and attitudes that reflect and foster prejudice, discrimination or antagonism by an individual, community or institution against a person or people on the basis of real or perceived characteristics such as race or ethnicity.

Since 1992, BCHRTF has served Bonner County in opposing racism, acts of hate and violence toward others. We continue in our mission to affirm the American principles and ideals of the inviolable dignity and worth of each human being and to promote and secure mutual understanding and respect among all people.

BCHRTF recognizes that it is the racial, social and cultural diversity of our people that makes Bonner County a rich and worthwhile place to live.

You may be wondering, What can I, as an individual, do?

We call on you to:

• Be bold and call out harmful behavior. Amplify your observations of respect, compassion and inclusivity in our community by posting them in “Kudos” in the Bee and “Bouquets” in the Reader;

• Be an informed voter and vote for people who demonstrate a recognition of the shared rights, needs and dignity of all people;

• Report and encourage others to report acts of harassment and discrimination. The BCHRTF can assist in this, offer support and/or accompany an individual who needs to speak to law enforcement but is not comfortable doing so.

It is our belief that this community will continue to create a safe and welcoming environment for all who live and visit here. We reaffirm our dedication to our mission and we ask that you commit to advancing respect, compassion, inclusivity, and kindness for all.

To learn more about the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, visit bchrtf.org.