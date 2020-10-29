Rascal’s visit

Encountering the afterlife in the presence of pets

· October 29, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

While others walk around with a distinct and unsettling ghost story in their memories, I am nearly without. 

Perhaps I should count myself fortunate in that regard. My creepiest tales are borrowed from years of listening to Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark on tape, or from watching The Ring movies on repeat at slumber parties.

As if cats weren’t creepy enough on their own without the whole ghost thing. Courtesy photo.

The only ghostlike experiences that have truly convinced me that I’m in the presence of an unsettled spirit have involved animals. When I first brought home my cattle dog-mix Mac, a friend of mine said, “Oh, those dogs like to stare.”

“OK?” I thought to myself. “Don’t all dogs stare?”

Still, I can admit, the intensity of Mac’s stare is far from normal. She went through a phase at  around 6 months old when she would stand in the doorway separating our kitchen from our dining room and just stare into the empty room. Sometimes she would growl or whimper. On some occasions, she’d even bark — but never advance farther into the room. 

There were no cars going by on the road outside, no commotion in the yard to prompt her strange behavior. The only answer in my paranoid mind? She was seeing something that I couldn’t.

The house I live in is a century old, and has no doubt seen a lot in its long life. I take solace in the fact that I knew the people who last called this place home, and who bid it farewell when they passed on. Could they have some unfinished business in this world and still be hanging around? I’ve decided that I’d be cool with it if they are.

Would I be cooler with it if Mac would quit making me aware of their presence? Most definitely.

But my most ghostly experience happened when I was around 8 years old, when my dad’s horse, Hickory, passed away. I had very little experience with death at that point in my life — save for a couple of family cats, Rascal and Milo — and had a hard time grasping the loss. 

My dad and some family members took care of Hickory’s burial on my parents’ property near some fruit trees in a spot visible from the driveway. Weeks passed, the grass at the burial site began to grow back, and life continued unremarkably for an 8-year-old girl.

That is, until the cat arrived.

I’m sure he hung around for more than the one instance I clearly recall, but once was all I needed to believe that I’d seen something truly supernatural.

Our neighborhood was not known for stray cats casually hanging out in the open, so I immediately took note when I saw one sitting on Hickory’s grave. He had familiar white, gray and black markings, and sat completely still, looking at me. It was Rascal.

My memory only goes that far. I don’t remember if I was in a car or on my bike. I don’t remember him running off or casually sauntering away. My recollection of the event stops at that single, chilling thought.

I remain surprised today that my young brain jumped to that conclusion. Perhaps most likely is that I wasn’t fabricating the thought at all — I just knew. The feelings of eeriness and ghost-story-esque chills come to me only now, as an adult. At the time, it was an easy and comforting conclusion — our ghost cat came to reunite with our recently deceased horse, to say goodbye or, possibly, to lead Hickory’s spirit into the afterlife.

However you spin it, it made me a believer. Happy spooky season.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: This IP can't make requests for that application.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Spooks ahead! Halloween is this Saturday, and the museum is planning a fun event in Lakeview Park for ghouls and goblins of all ages! Plus check out more info on our Entertainment Calendar»

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal