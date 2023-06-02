Put your money where your microphone is

KRFY Panhandle Community Radio to host membership drive

· June 2, 2023

By Lyndsie Kiebert-Carey
Reader Staff

In a time when North Idahoans are more conscious than ever of supporting locals, it’s a perfect moment to be reminded about one of the most local resources of all: community radio.

In Sandpoint, that’s 88.5 KRFY Panhandle Community Radio  — available on local airwaves at 88.5 FM, or always online on the krfy.org livestream.

“Community radio is made by that community and designed to serve that community,” said Associate Station Manager Jack Peterson. “KRFY isn’t like any other radio station in the country.”

Students from Forrest M. Bird Charter Schools get a tour of the KRFY studio from Associate Station Manager Jack Peterson, far right. Courtesy photo.

For more than a decade, KRFY has been dedicated to offering up news — both local and syndicated — as well as music and other programming meant to give listeners a sense of their place in the world, both at home and within the larger national (and international) context.

“The beauty of a broadcast signal is that everybody can get it, and everybody can get it for free,” Peterson said — but that’s not to say that appreciative listeners can’t pitch in every now and then.

KRFY will host a membership drive Monday, June 5 through Saturday, June 10, all in an effort to bring more community-minded radio enthusiasts into the fold. A gift of any size will entitle the donor to a KRFY membership.

To cap off the drive, Peterson said KRFY will set up a mobile studio at the Music Conservatory of Sandpoint (110 Main St.) on Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and welcome passersby to get involved.

“If they want to, they can become members of the station by donating, or they can just watch live radio happen,” Peterson said.

KRFY depends on donations to cover operational costs, which experienced a spike last year when the station was forced to relocate its broadcast antenna after the tower where it was previously located had to be removed. The signal relocation cost around $18,000, which KRFY is still working to recoup.

“We are realizing an even better and wider broadcast signal since the move to the new tower,” Station Manager Suzy Prez told the Reader in April.

Aside from donating and becoming station members, locals can also get involved by volunteering at the station. Those interested in hosting their own program can attend a training session later this summer, while those less eager to share their radio voices can offer up other talents.

“A lot of people like to just volunteer for the station without being on air,” Peterson said. “At least half of the volunteers for the station are never in front of a microphone.”

However, for those with something to share, community radio might just be the perfect place. Peterson said he would bet that nearly all active local nonprofits have had the chance to share their missions on KRFY over the years. Local musicians have broadened their audiences thanks to the station. All in all, Peterson said community radio should feel like a place for everyone.

“I love putting people on the air who might never otherwise have that chance,” he said.

Those interested in becoming a member of 88.5 KRFY can do so by donating at krfy.org, calling 208-265-2992 or sending a contribution to KRFY 88.5 Panhandle Community Radio, P.O. Box 2465, Sandpoint, ID 83864. To inquire about volunteering — on or off the air — email [email protected].

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Lillybrooke Kids Fair 2023Happy Memorial Day! There’s plenty to do this week including: the Lillybrooke Kids Fair, Sandpoint Arenacross, Stephen Lyman ‘Rediscovered’, Arbor Day Celebrations, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal