Primary 2020 results

incumbents reign in Republican races

· June 4, 2020

By Zach Hagadone
Reader Staff

The unprecedented mail-in-only 2020 primary election concluded June 2, with a significant decrease in turnout from the initial ballot requests. According to Bonner County elections numbers, of those previously reported 15,100 ballot requests, 10,803 valid ballots were recorded. County Clerk Michael Rosedale said that could be for a number of reasons, including the lack of a signature on the back of the form, damaged documents, incorrect or mismarked boxes on the ballot or simply missing the deadline for getting the completed ballot to elections officials.

Among the complaints Rosedale said came to his office was from voters who requested a “nonpartisan” ballot, which only included options for nonpartisan offices, such as judges. Those voters may have been turned away from submitting their ballots, he said.

Regardless, the turnout was still larger than usual — and “more accurate” for counting, Rosedale said in an interview June 4 with KRFY radio. Four years ago, in a similar non-gubernatorial but presidential year, the county recorded about 32% participation. This time, even with the dropoff of valid ballots, the franchise registered 38.5% — a robust number considering the unusual circumstances faced by elections workers amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless, the power of incumbency made itself felt in the primary returns, with Republican Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw besting challenger Butch Horton 66.48% to 33.52%. Bradshaw will now face Democrat Steve Johnson in the November General Election.

The other big Republican race, for Idaho representative District 1 Seat B, went to three-term Rep. Sage Dixon, who took 74.72% of the vote over Gary Suppiger, who garnered 25.28%. Dixon will go against Democrat Stephen Howlett in November.

For Legislative District 1 Seat A, incumbent Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, will face Democratic challenger Gail Bolin. Legislative District 1 Republican Sen. Jim Woodward ran unopposed but will go against Democratic candidate Vera Gadman in November.

For U.S. Senate, it’s former interim-governor and current Republican Sen. Jim Risch against former Democratic legislator and ontime gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan. In the First Congressional District, freshman Republican House member Russ Fulcher is seeking a second term against Democrat Rudy Soto.

Cornel Rasor — Army Surplus owner, once Bonner County Central Committee chairman and former Bonner County Commissioner — lost to fellow Republican Charlie Shepherd, of Riggins, for the District 7 Seat B legislative seat. 

Perhaps the most interesting local race, however, is the contest between incumbent Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler and Democrat write-in candidate Cindy Marx. Wheeler drew 5,793 votes to Marx’s 518. While that might seem lopsided, as Rosedale pointed out, voters had to both know about Marx’s candidacy — she wasn’t on the ballot — and take the extra effort to write her in on the ballot. 

“[That is] actually huge for a write-in,” Rosedale said.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: This IP can't make requests for that application.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 190
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Paddle up! If you’re looking for on-the-water thrills, Saturday’s annual Sand Creek Paddlers’ Challenge is a fun, competitive event for families and solo paddlers alike. Get more details on the Events Calendar (which is filling up nicely, we must say!)

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal