Preparing for fall with Natural Connections

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Sandpoint branch of the East Bonner County Library hosts the latest installment of its Natural Connections series Saturday, Sept. 14, which will feature a full day of programming to help plant lovers and homeowners prepare for fall. The first presentation begins at 10 a.m., and attendees can participate in any number of courses throughout the day.

“This month we have a garden-heavy Natural Connections because the weather is turning and soon we’ll be spending more time indoors doing our wintertime hobbies,” said Garden Coordinator and Seed Librarian Kelli Burt.

At 10 a.m., experts from Backwoods Solar Electric Systems will present, “Living with Renewable Energy,” discussing solar, micro-hydro and wind power, and how each can be incorporated into local homes and gardens. The group will also explain tax credits and federal and state incentives for installing renewable energy sources.

At noon, University of Idaho Extension Educator Jennifer Jensen will dive into caring for ornamentals in her program, “Perennial Perfection.” Jensen will offer interactive lessons on pruning and propagating perennials, as well as preparing the garden for winter.

“Her expertise promises to be a game-changer for those of us who struggle with this aspect of gardening,” said Burt.

At 1 p.m., experienced landscaper and horticulturist Nina Eckberg will teach a hands-on course on soil fertility, “Let’s Talk Dirt.” Eckberg, who Burt describes as a “treasure trove of knowledge,” will give practical advice on testing and amending soil with compost, cover crops and more.

The day concludes with “Wild & Seasonal Bouquet Design” at 2:30 p.m., hosted by Master Gardener Nancy Hastings of All Seasons Garden & Floral. Her walkthrough covers how to harvest, trim and arrange flowers and local foliage into beautiful bouquets — and attendees will even walk away with their own arrangements, which will blend store-bought flowers with clippings from the library’s garden.

There’s no registration required and all presentations are free and beginner-friendly. The library will provide light refreshments, though anyone planning to attend every class should pack a lunch.

For more information, visit ebonnerlibrary.org.