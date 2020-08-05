Ponderay seeks feedback for cleanup and use of lakeshore property

By Reader Staff

The city of Ponderay recently received a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to plan for the cleanup and reuse of a contaminated publicly owned property on the shore of Lake Pend Oreille. As part of that effort, the city is seeking feedback from the community for the future of Ponderay and its waterfront.

“The city wants to hear from as many of Ponderay’s community members as possible — most importantly people who live here, but also people who work here or come here frequently,” the city stated in a release.

A survey is now available for community members to weigh in with their thoughts. The survey, which closes Sunday, Aug. 16, takes about 10 minutes to complete and can be filled out by visiting bit.ly/PonderaySurvey.