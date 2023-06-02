POAC’s Stephen Lyman Rediscovered art exhibit set to open

By Reader Staff

The public is invited to rediscover famed wilderness artist Stephen Lyman, when Pend Oreille Arts Council and Lewiston collector Ryan Fiske presents Rediscovered on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the University of Idaho’s Sandpoint Organic Agriculture Center (10881 N. Boyer Road). The exhibition of Lyman’s work contains a large selection of Fiske’s personal collection.

A book containing 133 photographs of Lyman’s work came out in January 1995, followed that spring with the opening of the popular Lyman Gallery in downtown Sandpoint. Lyman, who originally hailed from Lewiston, was living a rural life as an artist and organic farmer with his wife and two sons just outside of Sandpoint.

His life was cut short in a tragic fall at Yosemite National Park in April 1996, when Lyman was 38 years old. More than 300 people attended Lyman’s memorial in Sandpoint, with his paintings described in the local media as “stark in their realism and depictions of nature’s majesty, beauty, fury and serenity.”

“I want to open people’s eyes to points of view and perspectives that aren’t human based, to suggest a less self-centered outlook in their role on the planet,” Lyman once said of his work.

U.S. Art Magazine ranked Lyman as the third most popular artist in the country for limited-edition prints in 1992 and, over the years, Fiske and his wife, Jennie, have been purchasing these prints. It’s their large collection that will be on display at the June 2-3 exhibition.

“I would say that there’s something for everybody in there,” Fiske said in a promotional brochure. “I really can’t imagine that there wouldn’t be something there for anybody to enjoy. Everybody will fall in love with at least one of the pieces there.”

POAC facilitates quality cultural experiences to Bonner County through its visual and performing arts programs. For more information about POAC and its other events, or to learn how to get involved, visit artinsandpoint.org.