POAC’s Arts and Crafts Fair to feature more than 120 artisans

· August 9, 2023

By Kathy Hubbard
Reader Contributor

People who were children when the Arts and Crafts Fair started at City Beach are now bringing their grandchildren to the bigger and better fair in downtown Sandpoint, 51 years later. And when organizers say “bigger and better,” this year Pend Oreille Arts Council is hosting more than 120 vendors all with handmade, unique wares.

The show opens on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will set up their tents from Main Street east of Farmin Park to First Avenue and across Second Avenue from Cedar to Church streets. The fair continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists and crafters come from all over the country to participate in the juried show. From metal art to pottery to jewelry to fine art to yard art, the show has something for everyone’s taste and budget. Speaking of taste, food vendors will be on hand to serve lunch and snacks.

For the non-shoppers, the Kaniksu Land Trust Folk School will have a booth by the fountain where attendees can carve their own wooden spoon, weave a broom, make a copper ring and more. There will also be artists doing henna tattoos; caricature drawings (Saturday only); hair shimmers; and permanent jewelry, including bracelets, anklets and necklaces that are welded together on the spot.

“This show grows every year and we’re thrilled that we have lots of returning artists along with several new and extremely original and inventive booths,” POAC President Carol Deaner said. “We’ve been doing this show for a long time, and I think — no, I know — this year will exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Deaner said that the number of applications to participate this year was more than expected. “This has given us the opportunity to choose the best of the best artists and crafters. We’re excited to see downtown filled with tents offering incredible and unique items,” she said. “I hope to see all of you there.”

For those who work and play downtown, note that the streets occupied by the fair will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, and continuing until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. Cars parked in the zone will be subject to being towed. Access to the City Parking Lot will be on Church Street only. 

For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org or call the office at 208-263-6139.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

This week in Sandpoint! Enjoy the arts with a Richard Thompson concert; the Sandpoint Summer Music Series; the Festival of  Quilts; the Arts & Crafts Fair; and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal