POAC’s Arts and Crafts Fair to feature more than 120 artisans

By Kathy Hubbard

Reader Contributor

People who were children when the Arts and Crafts Fair started at City Beach are now bringing their grandchildren to the bigger and better fair in downtown Sandpoint, 51 years later. And when organizers say “bigger and better,” this year Pend Oreille Arts Council is hosting more than 120 vendors all with handmade, unique wares.

The show opens on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will set up their tents from Main Street east of Farmin Park to First Avenue and across Second Avenue from Cedar to Church streets. The fair continues on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Artists and crafters come from all over the country to participate in the juried show. From metal art to pottery to jewelry to fine art to yard art, the show has something for everyone’s taste and budget. Speaking of taste, food vendors will be on hand to serve lunch and snacks.

For the non-shoppers, the Kaniksu Land Trust Folk School will have a booth by the fountain where attendees can carve their own wooden spoon, weave a broom, make a copper ring and more. There will also be artists doing henna tattoos; caricature drawings (Saturday only); hair shimmers; and permanent jewelry, including bracelets, anklets and necklaces that are welded together on the spot.

“This show grows every year and we’re thrilled that we have lots of returning artists along with several new and extremely original and inventive booths,” POAC President Carol Deaner said. “We’ve been doing this show for a long time, and I think — no, I know — this year will exceed everyone’s expectations.”

Deaner said that the number of applications to participate this year was more than expected. “This has given us the opportunity to choose the best of the best artists and crafters. We’re excited to see downtown filled with tents offering incredible and unique items,” she said. “I hope to see all of you there.”

For those who work and play downtown, note that the streets occupied by the fair will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11, and continuing until 8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. Cars parked in the zone will be subject to being towed. Access to the City Parking Lot will be on Church Street only.

For more information, visit artinsandpoint.org or call the office at 208-263-6139.