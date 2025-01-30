POAC presents Living Voices — The New American — at Panida Theater

By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council will offer audiences a unique historical experience Friday, Jan. 31 with its Living Voices production of The New American at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).

Scheduled for 7 p.m., the performance combines live performance with archival film and photos to tell the story of Bridget — a young Irish immigrant who voyages to the U.S. in the early 1900s in search of a new life.

Part of POAC’s Ovations program, The New American invites attendees to join Bridget’s journey from the cramped quarters of steerage on a transatlantic ship to Ellis Island and the bustling streets of New York City. Along the way, the audience will learn of her challenges and triumphs (through tenements and sweatshops, as well as the infamous Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire), as she navigates the obstacles of immigrant life and strives for acceptance and belonging in a new homeland — and ponder the question: “What does it truly mean to forge a new path and start afresh in a foreign land?”

“Our long relationship with the incredible Living Voices program continues with this latest production of The New American,” stated POAC Executive Director Tone Stolz. “Celebrating our culturally rich American history, POAC believes this is an important story to share. We hope that community members of all ages will join us for this live theater presentation at the Panida Theater.”

Ovations is a free outreach that provides educational experiences in the performing arts for students in the community. A study guide focused on the history of the times will accompany performances in multiple schools in the Lake Pend Oreille School District prior to the public performance.

Living Voices offers 12 original programs based on real people and events. Pre- and post-show visual aids and discussion extend the learning. All programs are available both in-person and online.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for youth, available at the POAC Gallery (313 N. Second Ave., in downtown Sandpoint), by calling 208-263-6139, online at artinsandpoint.org or at the Panida box office, which will open at 6 p.m. — an hour prior to showtime.