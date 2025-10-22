‘It’s nonstop laughter’

LPO Rep puts on Arsenic and Old Lace for Halloween
By Soncirey Mitchell Reader Staff
Putting its own spin on the Halloween classic, The Lake Pend Oreille Repertory Theatre will put on six performances of the black comedy Arsenic and Old Lace throughout the weekends of Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at the Panida Theater (300 N. First Ave., in downtown Sandpoint).
The 1941 play, which later became a Frank Capra silver screen classic starring Cary Grant, has been a traditional Halloween feature for more than 80 years.
“It’s a very familiar show — people always put it on — so I wanted to do something different,” said LPO Rep Artistic Director Tim Bangle. “We’re doing it in black-and-white. The sets, the costumes — it’s all monotone.”
Arsenic and Old Lace tells the story of Mortimer Brewster, an outspoken critic of marriage who eventually falls in love and proposes to girl-next-door Elaine Harper. When Brewster goes home to share the good news with his aunts, he soon discovers a poorly hidden corpse and a deadly and depraved family secret. Between his homicidal aunts, his brother on the run from the cops and his other brother who thinks he’s Teddy Roosevelt, Brewster has to question whether he’s sane enough for marriage.
Despite the gruesome subject matter — murder, insanity, etc. — Arsenic and Old Lace is a timeless comedy perfect for even the most skittish audience members.
“It’s hilarious. There are a couple of scary moments, but no jump scares,” said Bangle. “It’s a dark comedy, so it’s funny that the aunts kill people, even though that’s murder.”
The stage production stars Eric Bond as Brewster; Tobey Jensen as Harper; Kate McAlister and Dorothy Prophet as the aunts; Steven Hammon as Teddy; Corey Repass as Brewster’s deranged brother, Jonathan; and Cody Bost as Dr. Einstein.
Though it’s hard to tear your eyes away from this local star-studded cast, make sure to take in the set’s details that hint that everything is not as it seems.
“There’s so much tension and stress in the world right now — come to laugh,” said Bangle. “The script itself is funny, but when you get those actors together, embodying those characters, it’s nonstop laughter.”
Performances are Friday, Oct. 24; Saturday, Oct. 25; Sunday, Oct. 26; Friday, Oct. 31; Saturday, Nov. 1; and Sunday, Nov. 2. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., while Sunday matinees begin at 2 p.m.
Tickets are $29 at panida.org or lporep.com.
