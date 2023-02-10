Panida announces return of artist Graham Nash to the main stage, launches ticket sales

By Reader Staff

Tickets are on sale now for a special concert featuring the return of legendary artist Graham Nash to the Panida Theater.

The concert, set for July 7, marks nearly 20 years since Nash — the founding member of both the Hollies and Crosby Stills and Nash — played the Panida. Hosted by Too Far North Productions, the performance will be the most intimate show of Nash’s current tour, with tickets limited to fewer than 500 seats.

He will be joined by his longtime musical partners Shane Fontayne (guitar and vocals) and Todd Caldwell (keywords and vocals), taking the audience on a musical journey that spans the ages, performing favorites from across his 60-year career.

“Last time I brought Graham Nash to the Panida was when Karen Bowers was the managing director [of the Panida],” said Craig Heimbigner, of Too Far North Productions. “There was an opportunity for Graham Nash to perform in the Inland Northwest this summer and I thought the Panida is an ideal home for him to perform and share 60 years of songs and stories.”

Current Panida Managing Director Lauren Sanders said the timing couldn’t be better for Nash’s return to the theater.

“This last weekend I had a Sandpoint community member say to me, ‘I miss the days when Graham Nash was at the Panida, hope more acts like him come around,’’’ she said. “Little did they know he is playing at the Panida this summer.

“We’re thankful Too Far North Productions thought of us as a venue to host this incredible show,” Sanders added. “We can’t wait to have Graham Nash music playing from the Panida and to have our partnership with Too Far North Productions grow.”

Nash’s show also comes at an historic time for the Panida, as the theater prepares for its centennial in 2027 with the Century Fund — a fundraiser with the goal to raise $1.9 million to restore the Panida and prepare the venue to step into its next 100 years.

“The Panida has so much momentum right now,” said Panida Board Member Katelyn Shook. “We’re so honored to host Graham Nash this summer, and we’re going to keep the shows coming — so keep your eye on the Panida,” she added.

Get tickets at panida.org while they last — most sold out in the first few hours, but there were a few VIP packages available as of press time.