Open Enrollment for 2022 health insurance begins Nov. 1

Idahoans who do not have insurance coverage through their employer and don’t qualify for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll in 2022 medical and dental coverage through Your Health Idaho, the state’s health insurance exchange, beginning Monday, Nov. 1.

Your Health Idaho will include two new insurance carriers during this open enrollment period: Molina Healthcare of Idaho and EMI Health will offer plans on the exchange for the first time.

“This is an exciting year for Your Health Idaho and our customers,” stated Your Health Idaho Executive Director Pat Kelly. “Not only do we have two new insurance carriers and a record number of plans, but Idahoans are also seeing more savings than ever before thanks to the enhanced subsidies that are only available through Your Health Idaho.”

Plans and prices for 2022 are available at yourhealthidaho.org.

Many Idahoans who were not previously eligible may now qualify for a tax credit, which acts like an instant discount, and significantly lowers monthly premium payments. The credits, also known as “enhanced subsidies,” have been in place since March 2021.

“If you weren’t eligible in previous years, it’s time to check again,” Kelly stated.

The open enrollment period ends Dec. 15, but Your Health Idaho officials urge Idahoans not to wait until the last minute to apply — especially this year.

According to Kelly, “Your Health Idaho is not immune to the current labor shortages and customers could see longer wait times with the increased demand.”

For Idahoans who are unsure about how to enroll or determine if they qualify for a tax credit, Your Health Idaho recommends working with an exchange-certified insurance agent or broker, whose services are offered free of charge. Find a list of certified agents and brokers at yourhealthidaho.org/find-help.