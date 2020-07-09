‘One note at a time’

Singer-songwriter John Firshi aims to cultivate connection in North Idaho

· July 9, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

When John Firshi performs, a conversation takes place.

It’s happening between Firshi and his guitar — the rise and the fall of notes bringing to life the experiences of the man behind the finger-picking and strumming. 

Snow + guitar + beard = John Firshi. Courtesy photo.

Ideally, Firshi said, the conversation also extends from the musician to his listener. Music is a form of communication, the Naples-based singer-songwriter said.

“Music, to me, is about the emotion, and the communication of emotion that goes beyond normal language,” he said.

Though he loved music all his life, Firshi said he didn’t delve into making his own at an early age because he felt it was “out of reach.” When he did begin to play the guitar at 22 years old, Firshi said he was “bitten by the bug.”

“It captured my attention, captured my heart and my interest,” he said. “I haven’t been able to put it down ever since. It’s what keeps me happy and healthy.”

Jazz, blues and jam bands like Grateful Dead influenced Firshi’s current sound, which leaves room for improvisation — also known as an opportunity for the musician to “stretch,” Firshi said.

“You’re taking a risk,” he said, “but when it works out, it’s really gratifying.”

The one-man act uses a loop pedal to add layers of baseline and melody to his songs, creating a groove before incorporating some freestyle jamming. Though he didn’t sing very often when he first began to play — relying more heavily on the emotions expressed exclusively through his instrumental work — he said he’s been singing more lately thanks to growing confidence. 

“It’s been an evolutionary process,” Firshi said.

The final result is acoustic music with soul and depth, going beyond simply a man and a guitar to become an attempt at bridging the gap between stage and audience. Firshi said that when someone approaches him after a gig to express joy about his performance, it “really ties it all together” for him, because he knows that the conversation — created through his music — has continued.

“I discovered a way to fit into my world and be part of my community, my society and part of my culture … [I] got the feeling that I was playing some sort of a role by taking the initiative to express myself through music, and I was hopefully adding to the conversation,” he said. “My sincere goal would be to make things better in this world if I can, one note at a time.”

John Firshi will play Eichardt’s Pub on Saturday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 22, both shows starting at 6 p.m. Listen to his music and contact him at johnfirshi.com.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»
STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT» Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Unable to display Facebook posts.
Show error

Error: (#10) This endpoint requires the 'manage_pages' or 'pages_read_engagement' permission or the 'Page Public Content Access' feature. Refer to https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/login-permissions#manage-pages and https://developers.facebook.com/docs/apps/review/feature#reference-PAGES_ACCESS for details.
Type: OAuthException
Code: 10
Please refer to our Error Message Reference.
Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Visual feast. Downtown Sandpoint venues host the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s ArtWalk opening receptions Friday evening, when the public is invited to browse local art and check out the POAC’s newly renovated gallery.

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Enter the Sandpoint in Pictures Winter Photo Contest! Post your best winter snapshot in the Sandpoint Winter Photo Contest for a chance at hometown fame, plus a $20 gift certificate to MickDuff’s and a copy of the scenic coffee table book ‘Selkirks Spectacular.’ How to enter? Easy – just post your photo and vote daily at SandpointPictures.com»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal