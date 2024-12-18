Have yourself a Royale little Christmas

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

Get ready to dress your worst to celebrate the holidays with Royale, a Pacific Northwest cover band that infuses pop culture into every performance. The group will return to Sandpoint — decked in ugly sweaters — Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. for the Royale Christmas Party at the Hive (207 N. First Ave.).

The powerhouse lineup includes guitarist Justyn Priest, singer Derik Lavers, drummer Jimi Rockin’ and bassist Alvin Flores, who named themselves after the famous Pulp Fiction line, “Royale with cheese.”

“We met through mutual friends and Facebook ads. Pulp Fiction is my favorite movie, and sometimes we cover ‘Misirlou’ by Dick Dale,” said Priest.

Though the band members came from separate corners of the U.S., they bonded over a shared love of “connecting with the audience and having a party,” Priest said. Royale is famous for engaging crowd work and the ability to faithfully perform hit songs from bands like Led Zeppelin, Fall Out Boy and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Each member has a storied career in the industry, and the band as a whole once opened for the British-American rock band Foreigner. Drawing on all their experience, the Christmas concert will include rock, pop and funk bangers from all the best musical eras.

The Hive’s doors open at 7 p.m., and the music starts at 8:30 p.m. for this free, 21+ show. Remember to wear your favorite festive attire — whether that’s an ugly sweater, wrapping paper dress or Santa costume. The best dressed can even walk away with cash prizes.

For more information, visit livefromthehive.com and royalepnw.com.

“It’s free, and we’re going to have a great time. You’ve got nothing to lose. We’ll see you there,” said Priest.