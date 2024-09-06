By Reader Staff

The Pend Oreille Arts Council will host the new exhibition, Nature, My Muse, by local mixed-media artist Teresa Rancourt, beginning Friday, Sept. 6 with an opening reception at the POAC Gallery (313 N. Second Ave.) from 5-7 p.m. Her abstract work, which takes inspiration from North Idaho’s natural beauty, will be on display until Monday, Sept. 30.

“I am heavily influenced by North Idaho’s bodies of water, mountains, topography, skies and the extreme differences in its ecosystems, ranging from rainforests to deserts. My experiences in these elements are the basis of my work, my inner voice,” Rancourt wrote in the artist’s statement for the event.

Rancourt works primarily in acrylics on canvas, wood and paper, using pronounced colors and brushstrokes to create texture and depth in her paintings. Attendees of the opening reception will be able to see and feel her passion for nature, as well as hear from the artist herself in the company of fellow art lovers.

“Her work comes from a place of deep self-awareness, and if you’ve ever spoken with her about her process, it’s clear that she truly knows herself,” stated POAC Arts Coordinator Claire Christy in a recent news release.

“When I view her paintings, I imagine myself shrunken down, navigating through her abstract landscapes. The layers of color she uses are a true pleasure to the eye, drawing viewers into a world that feels both intimate and expansive,” she added.

The opening reception and exhibition are both free, though all the art is available for purchase. Stop by the POAC Gallery anytime Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit artinsandpoint.com

“I’m sincerely grateful that I have the opportunity to start and end my day with the beauty of this incredible area,” said Rancourt. “I welcome you to enjoy this showing of my recent work that reflects that love, and I hope you see and feel something that resonates within you.”