Mayor’s Roundtable: Big Brother approach limits local government and favors the wealthy over most Idahoans

· January 26, 2022

By Mayor Shelby Rognstad
Reader Contributor

I’ve spent the past week in Boise as your District 1 board member for the Association of Idaho Cities. There are a couple updates from the Idaho Legislature that I want to share with you that are relevant to Sandpoint. 

Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad.

House Bill 436 proposes a one-time rebate based on 12% of your 2021 Idaho income tax bill, or $75 per person (whichever is greater). It also eliminates the top tax bracket and reduces corporate income tax from 6.5% to 6%. Unfortunately, in supporting this bill the Legislature will no longer consider eliminating the grocery tax, which has been before the Legislature a couple times in recent years. 

This is particularly concerning for working-class families. Elimination of the grocery tax is a much fairer tax because it provides a real, lasting effect for lower-income earners. Saving a little money every time you go to the store makes a big difference when you don’t have much to begin with. Plus, the one-time rebate of $75 doesn’t even amount to what a family would save in grocery taxes over a year, year after year. Plus, most of that refund would stay in Idaho, benefiting Idahoans.

For someone making $1 million in annual taxable income, they would receive a $8,000 one-time rebate. In addition, under HB 436, they would receive a $5,000 annual tax cut every year. It’s worth mentioning that more than 80% of that refund ends up leaving the state to outside entities, making Idaho poorer. Clearly, the benefit is lopsided and favors the wealthy over working-class Idahoans. A tax cut for Idahoans is a good idea, but it should especially benefit those who need it most, which represents the vast majority of Idahoans. 

As AIC convened, we were joined by Gov. Brad Little. I asked the governor if he regretted signing HB 386 last session. The notoriously unpopular HB 386 caused an uproar from mayors and city councilors across the state like I had never seen. It capped budget growth for local jurisdictions at 8% regardless of their population growth. It steals urban renewal funds from local jurisdictions (cities, counties, fire districts, library districts, transportation districts, etc.) upon sunset of the urban renewal districts — when historically those funds would revert back to the local jurisdictions. It kicked many seniors and those on a fixed income off of rental assistance. The governor himself said this was a bad bill and would have negative unintended consequences… and then he signed it.

For a city like Sandpoint or Ponderay, we are seeing unprecedented growth and could likely exceed the 8% cap. Some small cities are already exceeding this growth rate. This means that our citizens will get a reduction in city services. The urban renewal portion of the bill would mean a 7.3% reduction in tax revenues for Sandpoint. For Dover, this would be a reduction of 134%. Not only is this devastating for cities and other local jurisdictions that are already having to do more with less, the impact isn’t applied equally. 

Mayors across the state, including myself, are talking with legislators to repeal the bill. It seems hopeful that the Legislature may repeal the urban renewal portion of the bill, but the rest will likely remain intact.

HB 442 is another bill that has been proposed to prevent local governments from regulating rental application fees for housing. 

Both of these bills are an example of a growing trend to take away control from local government. Idaho has always been defined by small government and trusting that local government best represents the interests and will of the people. I hope we can return to traditional Idaho values and elect legislators and state officials that respect that tradition and support local government control. The “big brother” approach we increasingly see coming out of the Capitol represents the growing extremism that is taking over our state.

There will be no Mayor’s Roundtable this week. I’m in quarantine recovering from COVID for the remainder of the week. 

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Chapman Springs Skijoring

Winter fun abounds! Check out this week’s goings’ on. The Inaugural Skijoring Event at Chapman Springs Ranch. This Winter Night performances at the Panida, as well as Toyota Ski Free Friday and Winter Trails Day at Schweitzer. See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Sandpoint Idaho COVID-19 resources

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal