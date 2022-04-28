Mad About Science: Crocodilians, redux

· April 28, 2022

By Brenden Bobby
Reader Columnist

Particularly longtime readers of this article may remember the second-ever “Mad About Science,” written by a snot-nosed brat who ham-fisted his way across a keyboard and, by some miracle, was allowed to be published twice.

To those of you who have moved here recently: You will have the pleasure of enjoying an article that you otherwise wouldn’t realize is upcycled!

Image courtesy Creative Commons.

Crocodilians are magnificent and terrifying creatures. Few things in the world can humble a fully grown human faster than a nine-foot-long lizard surging from the murky depths full of teeth and fury. Many folks are familiar with the American alligator. America’s worst superhero, Florida Man, seems to do battle with these creatures at least once a week, if the reports are to be believed.

The American alligator can grow up to 500 pounds and 15 feet in length. These creatures are essentially designed to do two things: anchor into prey and apply torque. A fully grown gator has been recorded to have exerted nearly 3,000 pounds of force with its bite. It uses this immense force to clamp onto its prey, then thrashes its tail to roll, twisting the muscles of its prey, snapping bones like cheap pottery, and ultimately drowning it in a mix of swamp water and blood. An alligator then uses its tremendous bite force and strength to rip pieces from the carcass and swallow the bits with relatively little chewing. After all, those teeth are for clamping, not chewing.

Not all crocodilians are lumbering giants, however. Some are as tiny and adorable as a primordial killing machine can be. Cuvier’s dwarf caiman is a smaller crocodilian, growing anywhere from two-and-a-half to five feet long. They have large amber-colored eyes and relatively short snouts compared to other crocs. Dwarf caimans will change their diet as they age, spending their early lives eating insects, crawfish, crabs or small fish. As they grow, their palate expands to include larger fish and even mammals foolish enough to draw too near to the water. Similar to alligators, dwarf caimans can’t chew their food, so if it’s too large to fit down their throat, they’ll have to tear pieces off or risk suffocation.

Dwarf caimans are unique creatures when it comes to reproduction. Females build a mound nest from dirt and plant debris and deposit up to 25 eggs inside. She makes sure the conditions of this nest are perfect for her young, as she won’t sit on the eggs but will guard the nest for up to three months while the eggs incubate. A few days after hatching, the baby caimans will leave their nursery and venture out on their own.

One of the most unique crocodilians is the gharial, a native to the Indian subcontinent and a creature that very closely resembles its ancestors from a time when our ancestors looked like funny squirrels a few million years after a meteor wiped out the dinosaurs. Gharials sport long slender snouts and rows of razor sharp teeth. They are especially suited to hunting fish. So well-equipped for hunting fish that gharials seldom leave the water, except to sun themselves or make their nests ahead of the monsoon season. Unfortunately, due to a number of human-related reasons, ranging from mining to agriculture and overfishing, gharials have become critically endangered in the wild. They are a living relic to a time before mammalian domination on planet Earth, and a terrifyingly beautiful creature at that.

Crocodilians are often referred to as living fossils, and erroneously said to have not evolved since the age of the dinosaurs. Many of them have evolved considerably, and just about all of them have shrunk to be able to keep up with smaller, more agile prey. The crocodilians that lurked in the rivers and seas during the age of the dinosaurs were considerably larger than even the biggest ones we see today.

Shockingly one of the largest crocodilians we’ve ever found lived uncomfortably close to the age of humanity. Deinosuchus was a crocodile that stretched as long as 40 feet and could weigh up to 11,000 pounds. These titans fed on dinosaurs for 10s of millions of years, including snacking on a number of close relatives to the Tyrannosaurus rex from the group of animals known as Theropods. Theropods were carnivorous bipedal dinosaurs that included things like T.rexes, the Utahraptor and even the chicken. Oh, how the mighty have fallen.

There is fossil evidence of Deinosuchus teeth marks on fossilized remains of Theropod tails, so we know that dinosaurs were on the menu for these big beasts. Scientists have also calculated that it’s likely Deinosuchus was capable of performing the dreaded death roll employed by modern alligators. The amount of torque force generated by an 11,000 pound creature is staggering, and should give you nightmares just thinking about.

The last Deinosuchus died out about 2.6 million years ago, though the largest of their kind had probably faded many millions of years before that. Amazingly, they thrived on Earth for 144 million years before hanging up the apex predator jersey for good.

After researching for this article, the only crocs I plan on going around are the ones I put on my feet to go out into the garden.

Stay curious, 7B.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

Kids Fair 2022Springing in the rain…!  Spring out to enjoy this weeks events from a Free Kids Fair on Friday, to Opening Day at Farmers Market on Saturday. And don’t miss the Spring Fling Shopping event Friday thru Sunday.  See all events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Cedar Hills Church Easter 2022

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Videography Jimmy Matlosz is making mini-documentaries, aka “mini docs” of  notable Sandpoint persons. So far subjects have included cinematographer Erik Daarstaad, broadcaster Diane Michaels and man-of-many-talents Dan Shook. Latest is photographer Dann Hall. Go watch them at The Idaho Film Company»

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal