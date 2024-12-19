LPOSD seeking applicants for Zone 4 trustee position

By Reader Staff

The Lake Pend Oreille School District is looking to fill a vacant position on the Board of Trustees following the Nov. 12 resignation of Geraldine Lewis, who had represented Zone 4, which is defined as the area south of Highway 200 — including Sagle — and east of Highway 95.

Announced on Dec. 10, the board has 90 days from the declaration of the vacancy to fill the position with a qualified individual who resides within Zone 4. If no such candidate emerges, the board is empowered to appoint a person at-large from within the boundaries of the school district. Otherwise, after 120 days, the appointment will be made by the Bonner County board of commissioners.

Applications should be submitted for review via the clerk of the board until Jan. 6, 2025. Find the necessary forms at lposd.org or in person at 365 N. Triangle Drive, in Ponderay.

Interviews will be conducted in open session at the next regularly scheduled board meeting on Jan. 14, 2025.

The individual selected to fill the Zone 4 position will serve the balance of the unexpired term, which ends on Dec. 31, 2027.