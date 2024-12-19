‘Fleecing the flock’

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

The Bonner County Republican Central Committee passed a resolution Dec. 17 to appoint Commissioner-elect Brian Domke to District 1 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw’s seat, despite Bradshaw’s insistence that he will serve the remainder of his term into January 2025. This decision comes after weeks of back and forth between government officials — mainly BCRCC Chair Scott Herndon and Bradshaw — regarding the commissioner’s status as a Bonner County resident.

“It’s not going to make a big impact one way or the other. Domke’s going to be there Jan. 13, but that doesn’t preclude us from our statutory duty, and also the principle that we are watching our elected officials,” Herndon, who authored and presented the resolution, told the Reader in a Dec. 17 phone interview.

Bradshaw did not run for reelection in the most recent cycle and will leave office in January, whereupon Domke will assume the Dist. 1 seat.

Herndon raised concerns over Bradshaw’s residency at a Nov. 19 BCRCC special meeting, alleging that Bradshaw now lives in Texas and is consequently ineligible to serve in Bonner County. He cited Idaho Code 59-901 as justification, which states that an office becomes vacant when the elected official ceases “to be a resident of the state, district or county in which the duties of his office are to be exercised.”

Bradshaw sold his area home — the Cocolalla Cowboy Church — in August 2024, bought property in Texas, and has attended BOCC meetings remotely since October; however, he maintains a lease in District 1 and will continue to do so until the end of his term.

In a Dec. 2 email to the Reader, Bradshaw accused Herndon of attempting to “undermine the BOCC” adding that “he is still sore that he was trespassed from the Cowboy Church and lost his election.”

In response, Herndon told the Reader that he “never held [the trespass] against the guy.”

“I have nothing against the guy. However, I do have something against local government officials fleecing the flock. I honestly think they’re fleecing us right now. That should be offensive to every taxpayer in North Idaho,” said Herndon.

“When [elected officials are] trying to pull shenanigans, then I don’t care if they’re in my own party — I don’t have anything against them personally, but I am against shenanigans,” Herndon later added.

Following the Nov. 19 special meeting, the BCRCC submitted three nominees to Gov. Brad Little, requesting that he appoint a replacement for Bradshaw. In accordance with I.C. 59-906A, the nominees were listed in order of preference and included Domke, BCRCC Algoma Precinct Committeeman Rick Kirschner and Edgemere Committeeman Doug Paterson.

Under ordinary circumstances, following the BCRCC’s nominations, Little would have had 15 days to appoint a replacement before the decision would be remanded to the BCRCC.

Little previously chose Ron Korn from a list of three nominees to replace former Dist. 3 Commissioner Luke Omodt following his resignation in September.

In Bradshaw’s case, the nominees arrived at the Governor’s Office at the same time as a letter from BCRCC Washington Precinct Committeeman Tom Bokowy, Sagle Committeeman Andy Kee and Oldtown Committeeman Tanner Linton, which alleged improper action on Herndon’s part.

“While the Chairman provided evidence suggesting a potential vacancy, the statute’s requirement of ‘intention’ cannot be adequately determined by anyone other than Commissioner Bradshaw,” they wrote. “Chairman Herndon further claimed the residence appeared vacant based on a personal observation, which is neither sufficient evidence of intention nor residency status.”

Tamera Felter, who serves as Boards and Commissions special assistant to the governor, subsequently told Herndon in a Nov. 22 email that, “Until such time as this office can fully determine the existence of a vacancy on the commission, this office will not consider the Governor’s fifteen (15) day appointment timeline under Idaho Code section 59-906A to have been initiated.”

Felter emailed Commissioners Bradshaw, Korn and Asia Williams, as well as various elected officials, requesting written clarification from the BOCC on whether Bradshaw’s seat was vacant. The board never submitted an official response, though both Bradshaw and Korn replied individually.

Korn did not offer an opinion on the alleged vacancy but stated that Bradshaw “does not seem to be present within the county,” whereas Bradshaw declared, “I have not resigned nor do I have any intention of doing so.”

In a Dec. 4 email to the Reader, Little’s Press Secretary Joan Varsek wrote, “The Governor’s Office has no appointment to consider because our office has not received a letter of resignation from Commissioner Bradshaw and the Bonner County Commission has not taken a position on the existence of a vacancy.”

The Dec. 17 resolution of the BCRCC addressed these concerns, stating that “a confirmation from the Bonner County Commission was not statutorily required, nor was a resignation the only event by which a vacancy occurs.” By passing the resolution, the central committee asserted that Little’s 15-day appointment timeline had indeed come and gone.

Though issues of residency are usually resolved in court, Herndon told the Reader that the BCRCC is “operating on principle” and does not expect to take the issue that far, given the proximity to the new term.

“This is how we hold our government accountable — we the people have the sovereignty, and I honestly believe the government would run us all over if we didn’t keep an eye on things.”

Additional reporting by Zach Hagadone.