Lost Horse Press poetry title long listed for 2021 PEN in translation category

By Reader Staff
Lost Horse Press is thrilled to announce that a title from its Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry Series — A New Orthography by Serhiy Zhadan — has been selected for the longlist for the 2021 PEN Literary Award for Poetry in Translation.
The local publishing company extends its congratulations to the author, Zhadan; translators Ostap Kin and John Hennessy; and series editor Grace Mahoney.
The 2021 PEN America Literary Awards will confer more $380,000 to writers and translators.
“Spanning fiction, nonfiction, poetry, biography, essay, science writing, translation and more, these longlisted books are dynamic, diverse and thought-provoking examples of literary excellence,” wrote PEN officials in their announcement of the longlist.
Finalists for all PEN book awards will be announced in February 2021.
To order a copy of A New Orthography from Lost Horse Press, visit the online catalog at losthorsepress.org, or contact LHP’s distributor, the University of Washington Press, at 800-537-5487 or email [email protected] The University of Washington Press’ online catalog is washington.edu/uwpress.
