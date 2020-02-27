Lost Horse Press announces workshop, releases bevy of books

· February 27, 2020

By Lyndsie Kiebert
Reader Staff

Sandpoint publisher Lost Horse Press released five new titles in recent months, and is continuing its mission to provide high-quality writing opportunities for local authors of all ages and experience levels by hosting a poetry and fiction workshop Saturday, March 14 in collaboration with the Sandpoint Literary Collective.

The workshop — scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Sandpoint Presbyterian Church — will feature author, editor and creative writing instructor Polly Buckingham of Eastern Washington University. 

In the poetry portion of the class, Buckingham will encourage writers to reach a deep state of concentration and abandonment, seeking a mental space beyond intellect to explore poetic energy outside of established linguistic tradition. In the fiction portion of the workshop, Buckingham will aim to help writers flesh out scenes by asking untraditional questions like: “What happens when you think about your story as a dream narrative?” or, “How about considering major world events that might be happening at the same time as your story?” Students are encouraged, but not required, to bring drafts, as Buckingham will begin the workshop with a generative writing exercise.

The workshop costs $25 to attend. To register, contact [email protected] or call 208-255-4410. Pre-registration is required.

Lost Horse Press also recently announced the release of several new books, including Neighborhood of Gray Houses, a debut book of poetry from Spokane poet Derek Annis; Don’t Touch The Bones, a book of poems by Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach, which won the 2019 Idaho Prize For Poetry; A New Orthography, a book of poems by Serhiy Zhadan and translated from Ukranian to English by John Hennessy and Ostap Kin; Though The Walls Are Lit, the latest release from Seattle poet Emily Holt; and Sometimes in the Mist Between Sleeping & Waking, a new collection from poet Albert Goldbarth, who’s been publishing his work for nearly five decades.

Order books from Lost Horse Press by visiting losthorsepress.org and filling out an order form, by contacting publisher Christine Holbert directly at [email protected] or 208-255-4410, or order directly from Lost Horse Press’ distributor, University of Washington Press, by calling 800-537-5487.

