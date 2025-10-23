Vote ‘yes’ for clean water: Sandpoint’s future depends on it

By Jennifer Ekstrom

Reader Contributor

If you live in Sandpoint and want to be able to keep flushing your toilet, then vote “yes” for the wastewater treatment bond on Nov. 4. Built in the 1950s with salvaged parts from the old Naval base in Farragut, the plant really could fail any day. After nearly 70 years, it can no longer reliably meet today’s demands, and the risk to public health and the environment is real — and growing.

Kicking the can down the road doesn’t save money; it raises costs. Construction prices are only going up, and interest rates may as well. Worse, we could lose access to critical state and federal funding if we don’t solve the problem soon.

Sandpoint has already been approved for a $38 million low-interest loan from the state of Idaho, with the possibility of partial loan forgiveness. But we must raise the rest of the funds needed in order to accept that money. The best and lowest-cost way to fund the critical upgrade is by passing a bond measure.

An aerial view of the wastewater treatment plant in Sandpoint. Courtesy photo

On Nov. 4, Sandpoint voters have a once-in-a-generation chance to protect the health of our community and the water we cherish. The proposed bond measure would allow the city to replace the crumbling sewer treatment plant with a modern and efficient system that ensures residents will have reliable and undisrupted service. Upgrades will also protect human health and water quality by adequately treating sewage before it is discharged into the Pend Oreille River.

This past summer, a spill of untreated sewage flowed into the wastewater facilities’ parking lot, resulting in a big mess and a $3,450 fine for the pollution violation. It wasn’t an isolated problem. Sandpoint’s sewer plant has violated its permitted limits for pollution discharge consistently for the past several years. Problems have been ongoing for decades. One of the most alarming recurring violations is high levels of E. coli, a bacteria that can cause serious illness, including vomiting and diarrhea.

Violations for exceeding pollution limits can come with fines of up to $5,000 per day. If violations continue daily, those fines can quickly snowball into hundreds of thousands of dollars, coming straight out of the city’s budget — and, ultimately, from residents. Citizens can also file lawsuits under the Clean Water Act, but that would be a costly last resort with huge impacts for a small town like Sandpoint.

Right now, Sandpoint is taking the necessary steps to ensure the facility is upgraded, and it’s up to us to support them. Now is the time to invest in a reliable sewer system that protects our waterways and supports the community for generations to come.

While some people may be concerned about sewer rates rising as a result of the bond, the truth is they will rise no matter what. Without the bond, rates could soar by 600% over five years. With the bond, cumulative increases are projected at about 106% over the same period. The difference is staggering.

Join us in voting “yes” for clean water on Nov. 4. Let’s invest in a reliable sewer system that protects our waterways, supports our community and keeps Sandpoint’s water clean for our kids, grandkids and every creature that depends on the river.

Want to do more? Join the Idaho Conservation League and Sandpoint Moms for a canvassing event and help spread the word. We’ll team up, distribute flyers and make sure our neighbors know what’s at stake.

To participate, meet outside Matchwood Brewing (513 Oak St. in Sandpoint) on Sundays, Oct. 26 and Nov. 2 from noon-2 p.m. both days.

Clean water is not a luxury — it’s a necessity. Let’s take responsibility today so we don’t pay the price tomorrow. Together, we can prevent a catastrophe, save our river and build a future we can be proud of.

Vote “yes” for clean water. Vote “yes” for Sandpoint’s future.

Jennifer Ekstrom is North Idaho director of the Idaho Conservation League.