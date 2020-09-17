LOR Foundation and KRFY team up for the 2020 U.S. Census

· September 17, 2020

By Reader Staff

As the Sept. 30 census deadline draws near, 88.5 KRFY Community Radio announced it has received a $1,000 Instagrant from the LOR Foundation to help get the word out to ensure a complete and accurate count. 

The LOR Foundation works to enhance livability in rural parts of the Mountain West, while KRFY broadcasts serve the rural communities of North Idaho — areas that have historically been undercounted in the census.

Tune in to KRFY at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, to hear what area leaders have to say about the 2020 census and why it’s vital that everyone be counted. KRFY is reaching out to community and civic leaders and organizations via recorded interviews to find out why an accurate count is essential to North Idaho. The mayors of Sandpoint, Ponderay and Dover will be interviewed along with county and state elected officials. The station will also air a conversation with regional 2020 U.S. Census Bureau spokesperson Misty Slater.

There are a number of ways to access the 2020 census: 

• Fill out the census online at 2020census.gov or follow the 2020 census link on KRFY’s website; 

• Fill out and send the mailer that you received in early April;

• If you are unable to respond online or by mail, call 844-330-2020 and take the census over the phone.

For more information visit krfy.org or the station’s Facebook page at facebook.com/KRFY88.5.

