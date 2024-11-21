Local artist Doug Flückiger opens show at Misty Mountain

By Reader Staff

Area artist Doug Flückiger will give a rare appearance at a free showing of his work Friday, Nov. 26, at Misty Mountain Gallery (502 Cedar St.) from 5-8 p.m. In addition to talking about his work, Flückiger will also demonstrate his technique live.

“I’m a high-functioning introvert,” said Flückiger in a recent news release. “People like my work, and I appreciate that, but I just like to draw.”

A self-taught artist, Flückiger draws inspiration from North Idaho’s scenery and Wyoming’s Teton Mountains. His photorealistic landscape and animal portraits are prized for their intricate depictions of both small moments and imposing mountains, and audiences often mistake them for black-and-white photography.

Framed originals, signed fine arts prints and more will be available for purchase — and one lucky raffle winner will walk away with a free piece. Enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while you browse the collection.

Visit dougfluckiger.com to learn more about the artist.