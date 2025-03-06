Legislative update: And now for the tough ones

By Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle

The legislative session is in full swing. After eight weeks of bill introductions, there are many hotly contested proposals to debate.

Medicaid expansion in Idaho, put in place by the citizen initiative in 2018, is rising in cost every year. My understanding is that the Medicaid expansion population is relatively flat. Rising costs are driven by higher utilization of benefits at the individual level and by increased medical costs. Regardless of what is driving the cost, the result is a need to manage the costs.

House Bill 138, which requests 11 waivers from standard federal requirements in the Medicaid system, has been front and center lately. It is very unlikely that the federal government would approve all 11 waivers. The bill stipulates that Idaho would no longer implement Medicaid expansion if the waivers were not approved by July 1, 2026. H.B. 138 is widely viewed as a Medicaid expansion repeal bill. The proposal is at an impasse right now.

H.B. 328 was introduced last week by the same bill sponsor as H.B. 138, but with a few more key people sponsoring H.B. 328. It was quickly set aside because of concerns from our Idaho hospitals. H.B. 345 is the current proposal regarding Medicaid expansion. It is a rewrite of H.B. 328 with changes made to accommodate the hospitals. I anticipate it will be presented in the House Health and Welfare Committee this coming week.

H.B. 176, regarding medical training, has also been a hot topic recently. We all know our state is growing and with that we have a need for more physicians. Idaho operates in conjunction with the University of Washington to educate and train new physicians through the WWAMI program (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho). Some legislators are concerned that UW is not providing enough training slots to meet our demand. There have also been claims regarding the training provided at UW in women’s health. H.B. 176 is a proposal to sever our ties with the UW and look to the University of Utah for a physician training program.

I have spent time with doctors, program administrators and legislators to learn more about the issue. We may need to add capacity with a program through the University of Utah, but it appears we would only be causing ourselves harm to shut off the UW program.

I am happy to answer any questions regarding what I’ve learned. The WWAMI-trained physicians in our community and serving us currently are another resource for information as well as those performing their medical residency here.

H.B. 93, a school choice bill that provides a tax credit for eligible education expenses, is signed into law. I did not support the bill. I am hopeful it will create opportunities for Idaho children in education and life. I am skeptical it is the best solution to create those opportunities. I am fearful it will create yet another significant demand on our thinly spread tax dollars.

H.B. 93 makes $50 million dollars available for private school tuition and other expenses. Utah’s similar program started at $40 million and has quadrupled in a few years. Arizona started with a $60 million program that has ballooned to more than 10 times that cost. All this with an accountability system that consists of a shoebox of receipts tucked in a closet somewhere.

As I’ve stated before, I am not opposed to supporting education in Idaho beyond our constitutionally mandated minimum. However, I think we should have a better answer than what we just put into law.

There are more tough choices to come. The legislative session will run through the end of March at least. I am hopeful to be back in Bonner and Boundary counties in early April, to enjoy our piece of Idaho we all appreciate so much. In the meantime, we will have additional townhall meetings on Saturday, March 15 in Bonners Ferry, Sandpoint and Priest River.

Jim Woodward is the Dist. 1 Republican senator from Sagle. He serves on the Joint Finance-Appropriations (vice-chair) and Education committees. Reach him during the 2025 legislative session at 208-332-1349 (Statehouse), 208-946-7963 (home) or [email protected].