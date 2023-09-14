Larsen Gardens to play KRFY Little Live Radio Hour at Little Panida

· September 13, 2023

By Ben Olson
Reader Staff

KRFY 88.5 FM Panhandle Community Radio will continue its monthly live music showcase Little Live Radio Hour on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. with a special show featuring singer-songwriter Larsen Gardens, a.k.a. Sarah Edmonds. 

A recent arrival to Sandpoint, Edmonds has already made her mark on the local music scene doing a joint show with Katelyn Shook of Sandpoint’s own Shook Twins and local folk musician Josh Hedlund. Edmonds also participated in a songwriter event called Songs in the Round in May that received acclaim.

Larsen Gardens, a.k.a. Sarah Edmonds. Courtesy photo.

With a hauntingly smoky voice reminiscent of Feist, Cat Power and more, Edmonds’ songs are pleasantly approachable yet murky enough to hit all the bases. Edmonds earned her place among the singer-songwriter world in Seattle before moving to Sandpoint. The intimate atmosphere of KRFY’s Little Live Radio Hour is the perfect setting for Edmonds to share her poignant songs with those in attendance.

Little Live Radio Hour is a free show that is open to the public to attend in person, or listeners may tune into 88.5 FM from 8-9 p.m. that evening to listen via the radio. Alternatively, the concert will be streamed live on krfy.org. The program will be archived, but without express written permission from songwriters, KRFY doesn’t make recordings available for later downloading until further notice.

While we have you ...

... if you appreciate that access to the news, opinion, humor, entertainment and cultural reporting in the Sandpoint Reader is freely available in our print newspaper as well as here on our website, we have a favor to ask. The Reader is locally owned and free of the large corporate, big-money influence that affects so much of the media today. We're supported entirely by our valued advertisers and readers. We're committed to continued free access to our paper and our website here with NO PAYWALL - period. But of course, it does cost money to produce the Reader. If you're a reader who appreciates the value of an independent, local news source, we hope you'll consider a voluntary contribution. You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

You can contribute at either Paypal or Patreon.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...

Current Issue

Reader in Print

Reader in Print

READ CURRENT ISSUE
SEE PREVIOUS ISSUES

Special Report

Special Reports
TIMBER WARS: Six-part series, February-November 2022. GO READ IT»

WHERE ARE THE WORKERS?: Five-part series, September-October 2021. GO READ IT»

THE AMERICAN REDOUBT: Seven-part series, November-December 2017. GO READ IT»

STANDOFF AT RUBY RIDGE: 25 Years Later. Five-part series, August-September 2017. GO READ IT»

Sandpoint Media Survey Curious about what media the locals use? Check our 2018 Local Media Survey. GO SEE »

Facebook Feed

Facebook Feed

Go see us on FACEBOOK»

Advertise with us :: Sandpoint Reader

Categories

Community Calendars

Community Calendars

OktoberfestThis week in Sandpoint! Don’t miss out on Bike Rides, Encouraging talks, Live Entertainment, Oktoberfest, and more! See the full list of events in the Community Calendars:

  ⋅ ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS»
  ⋅ CIVIC EVENTS»
  ⋅ MOVIE SHOWTIMES»
  ⋅ SPORTS & OUTDOOR EVENTS»
  ⋅ YEAR CALENDAR»

Rock Creek Alliance 25th Anniversary

Sandpoint in Pictures

Sandpoint in Pictures

Dann Hall mini-documentary

Filmmaker Jimmy Matlosz of the Idaho Film Company has made a series of mini documentaries about influential Sandpoint locals, including the late Dann Hall and  Erik Daarstad as well as icons Diane Michaels and Dan Shook. He is currently working on a series of interviews connected to the history of the Panida Theater.  Jimmy is a 30-year veteran filmmaker who’s work can be seen at dpmatlosz.com.

Sports and Outdoors

Meet the Reader

Ever wonder who makes the Reader happen? Here’s a behind-the-scenes look pieced together by summer 2017 intern McCalee Cain in which Ben, Cameron and Lyndsie explain what exactly about the Reader keeps them coming back to their shabby (but wellloved) office each week.

Close [x]

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon Contribute at Paypal