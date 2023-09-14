Larsen Gardens to play KRFY Little Live Radio Hour at Little Panida

By Ben Olson

Reader Staff

KRFY 88.5 FM Panhandle Community Radio will continue its monthly live music showcase Little Live Radio Hour on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. with a special show featuring singer-songwriter Larsen Gardens, a.k.a. Sarah Edmonds.

A recent arrival to Sandpoint, Edmonds has already made her mark on the local music scene doing a joint show with Katelyn Shook of Sandpoint’s own Shook Twins and local folk musician Josh Hedlund. Edmonds also participated in a songwriter event called Songs in the Round in May that received acclaim.

With a hauntingly smoky voice reminiscent of Feist, Cat Power and more, Edmonds’ songs are pleasantly approachable yet murky enough to hit all the bases. Edmonds earned her place among the singer-songwriter world in Seattle before moving to Sandpoint. The intimate atmosphere of KRFY’s Little Live Radio Hour is the perfect setting for Edmonds to share her poignant songs with those in attendance.

Little Live Radio Hour is a free show that is open to the public to attend in person, or listeners may tune into 88.5 FM from 8-9 p.m. that evening to listen via the radio. Alternatively, the concert will be streamed live on krfy.org. The program will be archived, but without express written permission from songwriters, KRFY doesn’t make recordings available for later downloading until further notice.