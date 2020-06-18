Lakes Commission to meet on June 25

By Reader Staff

The Lakes Commission will host its next meeting Thursday, June 25 at the Priest River Events Center, with options to either attend in person with social distancing measures in place or to access the meeting through a Zoom webinar.

The meeting, slated for 10 a.m.-1 p.m., will feature regional updates on all things affecting the local watershed. This includes an update on the outlet dam and thorofare construction at Priest Lake from Bonner County Road and Bridge Director Steve Klatt; an introduction to the Priest Lake limnology study from an Idaho Fish and Game representative; a presentation on wastewater irrigation near Priest Lake by Jan Boll and Galen Kornowske of Washington State University; an update on upstream water quality from Kate Wilson of the Flathead Basin Commission; current information on Idaho’s aquatic invasive species from the Idaho Department of Agriculture; updates on various U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects, including boom replacements in the Clark Fork Driftyard and current Albeni Falls Dam operations; and a presentation on the Lake Pend Oreille and Clark Fork fishery from Matt Corsi of Idaho Fish and Game.

There will be time set aside for public comments and questions at the end of the meeting.

The Priest River Events Center is located at 5399 US-2 in Priest River. Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually must register for the webinar ahead of time. To obtain the necessary Zoom link, contact Lakes Commission Executive Director Molly McCahon at [email protected]