City of Sandpoint seeking artists for Silver Box Project

The city of Sandpoint has put out a call to artists in the search for this year’s sculptures for the Silver Box Project.
The first sculptures in this annually rotating art-on-loan program were installed last fall on the permanent stainless steel bases, or “silver boxes,” in three downtown Sandpoint locations. Three sculptures will once again be selected by jury process for an approximate one-year loan.
Each artist can submit up to three sculptures prior to the Thursday, June 25 deadline. Selected artwork/artists will receive a $1,000 honorarium for temporary display of their work. The project is open to all artists residing in the United States, though preference may be given to local and regional artists.
The application, selection criteria and other information can be found at sandpointidaho.gov/2020SilverBoxes.
The three sculptures currently in place include one by George Rickert, of Sandpoint, titled “Angry Bird,” described by Sandpoint Arts Commission Chair Elle Susnis as whimsical and colorful in nature. That piece is featured at the Silver Box location on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Church Street.
Another sculpture, featured at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oak Street is titled “Okeefe.” The artist is Patrick Sullivan, of Pine Valley, Utah, the piece is described by Susnis as a carrera marble with a fluid form. The third piece is a hand-welded, laser-cut aluminum diamond plate heart sculpture at Fourth Avenue and Oak Street. It is titled “Low-Poly Open Heart (RIDE),” by Matthew Duffy, of Washington, D.C.
These three sculptures are currently for sale. If you are interested in purchasing one of the pieces, please call Aaron Qualls, Sandpoint Planning and Community Development director, at 208-255-1738.
The Silver Box Project was approved by the Sandpoint City Council in 2018 with the intent of giving selected artists an opportunity to display their work in Sandpoint’s downtown core.
