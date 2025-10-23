Sandpoint Reader

Lakes Commission fall meeting will include LPO economic impact analysis

by · October 22, 2025

By Reader Staff

The Lakes Commission will hold its fall meeting Thursday, Oct. 30, with a full agenda in the first-floor conference room of the Sandpoint Center (414 Church St.).

Beginning with an introduction by Lakes Commission Chair Ford Elsaesser at 10 a.m., the meeting will include an update on Priest Lake and Priest River Outlet Dam operations from the Idaho Department of Water Resources, followed by a presentation from 10:50-11:20 a.m. on the Lake Pend Oreille Lake Level Economic Impact Study prepared by the University of Idaho.

The study has been in the works since the spring, with researchers from the U of I and Washington State University analyzing how current dam operations and fluctuating levels on Lake Pend Oreille affect the local economy. Dist. 1 Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, and Rep. Mark Sauter, R-Sandpoint, supported the study at the state level.

Following a break, the Lakes Commission meeting will continue with an overview of flexible winter operations from the Bonneville Power Administration and a presentation from 12:10-12:45 p.m. by Sandpoint Public Works Director Holly Ellis on the city of Sandpoint’s wastewater treatment plant bond measure, which will appear on the Nov. 4 ballot.

The meeting will conclude with public comment, questions and announcements.

Attendance will be in-person only, with no virtual option available. For questions about attending, email Lakes Commission Executive Director Molly McCahon at lakescommission@gmail.com. Get more info at lakescommission.org.

Want to support independent local journalism?

The Sandpoint Reader is our town's local, independent weekly newspaper. "Independent" means that the Reader is locally owned, in a partnership between Publisher Ben Olson and Keokee Co. Publishing, the media company owned by Chris Bessler that also publishes Sandpoint Magazine and Sandpoint Online. Sandpoint Reader LLC is a completely independent business unit; no big newspaper group or corporate conglomerate or billionaire owner dictates our editorial policy. And we want the news, opinion and lifestyle stories we report to be freely available to all interested readers - so unlike many other newspapers and media websites, we have NO PAYWALL on our website. The Reader relies wholly on the support of our valued advertisers, as well as readers who voluntarily contribute. Want to ensure that local, independent journalism survives in our town? You can help support the Reader for as little as $1.

Contribute at Patreon
Contribute at Paypal

Tags:

You may also like...