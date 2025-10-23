City code change clears the way for alcohol events in some public spaces 

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

A long-running discussion about whether to open certain city properties to events featuring alcohol made a considerable step forward Oct. 15, when City Council members voted unanimously to amend City Code allowing open containers at City Beach, the James E. Russell Sports Center and buildings at Lakeview Park.

That doesn’t mean visitors to those locations can crack a cold one anytime they want — under the language of the code amendment, alcohol can only be “sold or served (including complimentary service) on site by an authorized vendor operating under a valid city-issued alcohol beverage catering permit for an event approved through the City’s event permitting process.”

The council has been considering the idea of allowing alcohol events at various public locations for months, initially looking to amend code to allow serving alcohol at permitted events in the community room at the James E. Russell Sports Center.

At the same time, representatives of the CHAFE 150 bike race approached City Hall about letting them host their after-race party at City Beach. Since its inception, CHAFE has started and ended at City Beach, with the post-race celebration held on the privately owned grassy area in front of the Best Western Edgewater — though that location is likely to be unavailable due to construction on the new Averill Hospitality resort hotel next year.

CHAFE 150 riders. Courtesy photo.

Likewise, the Lions Club asked the city if it could feature alcohol during fundraising events at its 609 S. Ella Ave. address, which it leases from the city in Lakeview Park.

Though several councilors and Police Chief Corey Coon were initially reluctant to open the door to alcohol service on public property, guardrails proposed by Councilor Justin Dick helped bring about the unanimous vote.

Specifically, alcohol events will be permitted at City Beach only on a one-day, once-per-month basis from Labor Day through June, and only on a one-acre portion of the grassy area of the park. Barriers must be erected around the event, and only beer and wine may be served.

In addition, permits would only be granted to a Bonner County nonprofit, pending a legal review if that restriction is permissible, and if more than one group applies for a permit in any given month, the recipient will be chosen by a lottery. An 8 p.m. sunset for those events will be considered during the permitting stage.

“I sit up here and I think about the parks as an environment for family-friendly activities and I don’t associate a beerfest or a post-bicycle drunk as family friendly. So those two are polar opposites in my mind,” said Councilor Rick Howarth. “But through your conversations, through your letters, I also appreciated the growing knowledge and understanding of the meaningful impact that these events can have on the city.”