Lake level undergoing temporary drawdown for power generation

By Reader Staff

Pend Oreille lake levels are in the midst of a temporary drawdown, with Albeni Falls Dam raising outflow to reach an elevation of between 2,051 and 2,052 feet by Monday, Feb. 3.

The fluctuation — which represents about a three-foot overall decrease in the lake level — is the result of flexible winter pool operations requested by Bonneville Power Administration, which increased the lake level before lowering it in order to generate power.

According to a notice from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which manages Albeni Falls Dam, outflows from Flathead Lake were also set to slowly decrease beginning Jan. 23.

Outflows from Albeni Falls and estimated lake elevations are subject to changes depending on conditions up- and downstream from the dam. Meanwhile, flexible winter pool operations are controlled under an agreement with BPA that allows the federal agency to ask that Lake Pend Oreille be raised up to five feet during the winter months and lowered to generate power during periods of higher demand.