KLT working to address housing shortage through housing trust

By Reader Staff

As a realtor in Bonner County, Jessica Turco is well aware of the local housing shortages and escalating property values. North Idaho, like many areas in the Mountain West, is grappling with a housing crisis exacerbated by a population surge of over 50% since 2000. This has made her job increasingly challenging as home inventory dwindles and prices soar.

“Being raised in Priest River, it’s tough to see friends and family — many of whom are my clients — unable to afford homes here despite decent earnings,” Turco said.

Like Turco, Kaniksu Land Trust recognizes the impact of the housing crisis on land protection. As rural lands are sold off for development, the area’s rural character and open spaces are under threat.

KLT Executive Director Katie Cox was tasked by the board to explore potential roles in addressing the housing shortage. This led to the exploration of a community land trust (CLT) model, which separates land ownership from home ownership to keep homes affordable. This model has been implemented in more than 400 U.S. communities to combat real estate inflation while enabling equity growth for homeowners.

However, regional capacity for such a project was limited. After a positive community response in a forum, KLT decided to integrate a CLT within its operations.

“Ideally, KLT won’t always manage the housing trust. We aim to set up another entity or find a partner to eventually take over,” Cox said.

The initiative aligns with KLT’s broader mission to address community challenges intensified by the population boom, which threatens large rural tracts and local resources when people can’t live where they work.

In 2022, KLT began serious groundwork by forming a housing advisory committee, drafting operational and legal frameworks, and conducting property searches. By July 2024, KLT had acquired a six-parcel plot within Priest River city limits, equipped with infrastructure for building modest homes suited to local income levels.

“This project targets local residents who are priced out of the market, focusing on those who contribute significantly to the local economy,” Cox said, emphasizing the exclusion of telecommuters to ensure local workforce benefits.

The partnership with LEAP Housing is set to expand this initiative, aiming to make homeownership accessible to more Idahoans.

“Homeownership should be achievable for those committed to building a life here,” LEAP CEO Bart Cochran said.

The project promotes homeownership but is also geared toward enhancing community integrity, allowing families to engage more fully in local life without long commutes.

“This initiative represents just one of many strategies to tackle the housing affordability crisis, leveraging local connections and resources for broader impact,” KLT stated.

For more information, visit kaniksu.org/housing or contact KLT directly at [email protected], (208)263-9471, or 1215 Michigan Street, Suite A in Sandpoint.