KLT presents renowned wildlife photographer for owl event

· February 4, 2021

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Land Trust is proud to welcome award-winning wildlife photographer, author and speaker Paul Bannick for a special virtual event. Bannick will present photos and experiences from his recently released book, Snowy Owl — A Visual Natural History, on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.  

Bannick has authored two best-selling bird books and his work has been published in such publications as The New York Times, Audubon, Birds and Blooms, Sunset and others. He has appeared on NBC Nightly News and dozens of NPR stations and programs. His work can be found in the Audubon, Peterson, Smithsonian and National Wildlife Federation bird guides. His photography has also won a host of awards from prestigious national and international photography contests.

The front cover of Paul Bannick’s book, Snowy Owl – A Visual Natural History. Photo used with permission.

“If your average picture is worth a thousand words, a Paul Bannick wildlife photograph is worth 20,000. Having worked with wildlife photographers for articles in Audubon, Smithsonian, Sierra, National Wildlife and other magazines for 45 years, I have yet to encounter one who better captures the magic and beauty of the natural world,” wrote Ted Williams, award-winning wildlife journalist and former editor of Audubon Magazine. 

“I was absolutely blown away by his two recent books — Snowy Owl and Great Gray Owl. No tame, game-farm birds in these spectacular collections or in any of Bannick’s work,” Williams added. “He immerses himself in the wild and brings his viewers and readers along with him. Little wonder that he is a multiple award winner.”

Bannick is passionate about conservation and serves as director of Major Gifts for Conservation Northwest, an organization dedicated to protecting and connecting wild areas and recovering native species from the Pacific Coast to the Canadian Rockies. 

“I strive to capture images that motivate conservation and partner with organizations such as the Kaniksu Land Trust that also prioritize wildlands and wildlife,” Bannick said. 

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at kaniksulandtrust.org. The presentation takes place via Zoom. The link to access the online event will be provided at the time of purchase. For more information, contact Kaniksu Land Trust at 208-263-9471 or [email protected] See more of Bannick’s work, visit paulbannick.com.

