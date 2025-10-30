Kaputt! Bel Canto debuts original opera

By Reader Staff

The Music Conservatory of Sandpoint’s Bel Canto Opera will give back-to-back performances of Karin Wedemeyer’s newest opera, Kaputt! on Saturday, Nov. 1 and Sunday, Nov. 2 at 5 p.m. Staged at the Little Carnegie theater space (110 Main St.), the comedy tackles the relationship between humanity and technology, and took in donations of old electronics from the public for the set design, which will eventually be recycled.

“I love the idea of combining art with something useful, like recycling, and in a way help ‘recycle’ opera as an art form, by welcoming and engaging new audiences,” said Wedemeyer.

This will be one of many original performances by Bel Canto and Wedemeyer, the founder of MCS and a professional opera singer, following the success of Tortellini, Olivia’s Lament and Moonlight.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students, available at sandpointconservatory.org/events or at the door.