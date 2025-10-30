Halloween parties to delight the ears

Oct. 31 at The Hive 207 N. First Ave. 21+, $7-17, 7-11:30 p.m.
Rockin’ country band Hogwire has been a favorite on The Hive’s stage for more than a dozen performances, all with one thing in common: a boot kickin’ sound that brings down the house. This Sandpoint power band’s Halloween gig — featuring Ian Newbill, Matt Linscott and Mark Linscott — will be a spookier version of their famous Southern rock sound. Swing dance lessons begin at 7:30 p.m. for $10, music begins at 8:45 p.m. and the costume contest starts at 10 p.m. Listen on Hogwire’s Facebook page.
Oct. 31 at Eichardt’s Pub 212 Cedar St. $10, 8 p.m.
Eichardt’s owner, Jeff Nizzoli, wants to recreate the heyday of Halloween parties, when everyone came dressed to the nines and fully committed to the haunting night. To keep everyone in a frightfully good mood, the pub will be serving drink specials to all the ghouls while local quartet The Headwaters jams out. Combining a perfect three-part harmony and mesmerizing command of strings, The Headwaters’ genre-bending performances of original songs and covers with plenty of improvisation are always dance-worthy. Listen at headwatersband.com.
Oct. 31 at Roxy’s 215 Pine St. 21+, FREE, 9 p.m.
Wear your best costume to Roxy’s for a chance to win a cash prize and do the “Monster Mash” to spooky Halloween tunes by DJ Crooz.
Oct. 31 at Pend d’Oreille Winery 301 Cedar St. FREE, 5-8 p.m.
The winery’s Halloween plans center on a lively performance by Sandpoint’s own Monarch Mountain Band — a folk, Americana and bluegrass trio partial to The Beatles, Bob Dylan and more. Listen at monarchmountainband.com.
Oct. 31 at 219 Lounge 219 First Ave. 21+, FREE, 9-midnight
Taking inspiration from its barnwood and industrial elements, the Niner will host an apocalyptic Western-themed party with the help of DJ General Slime. If Western music isn’t your jam, don’t worry; Slime will be spinning hip hop, funk and soul tracks, as well.
Nov. 1 Fright Night at the Sandpoint Community Hall 204 S. First Ave. $10, 6 p.m.
Sandpoint-based metalcore band Every Dying Breath is hoping to add another family-friendly activity to Halloweekend with a special, multi-band performance. The group will headline alongside Spokane’s Upon the Fallen, with special performances from Fate Defined, ’80s hair metal cover band Louder Than Hell and one-man-band Devoured Soul. The night will include a mosh pit and costume contest with a grand prize of $100. Listen at everydyingbreath.com, uponthefallen.com, fatedefined.com, the Instagram profile louderthanhell.band and the Facebook page for Devoured Soul.
