Kaniksu Community Health welcomes Joseph Wassif as director of psychiatry

By Reader Staff

Kaniksu Community Health recently announced that Joseph Wassif will serve as director of psychiatry, leading the development of its Psychiatry Department, which is part of KCH’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic program.

The program is designed to deepen and expand the range of mental health and substance use services KCH already provides — especially for individuals who have the most complex needs.

Wassif is a graduate of Penn State University and, during the past 18 years, has worked in a variety of mental health settings, including outpatient care, residential treatment, universities and a VA medical center — providing service to individuals, families and groups across all ages.

Wassif emphasizes that mental health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being and must be evaluated through a holistic lens. Mental health treatment involves multiple tools, such as psychiatry and psychotherapy, which help remove barriers to personal growth and optimal health.

According to KCH, Wassif is “committed to being present for each patient and making their needs a priority. He takes pride in advocating for patient needs and prefers to take a team approach, utilizing a shared decision-making model with his patients.”

Wassif moved to Sandpoint in 2015 and began working at Bonner General Behavioral Health six years ago, introducing neuropsychological evaluations to the community. He completed a post-doctorate master’s in psychopharmacology from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 2020, and became one of Idaho’s first prescribing psychologists. He sits on the board of NAMI Far North, and is also a voting member of the Idaho Psychological Association’s subcommittee on prescribing psychology.

“In a time where we are seeing mental health agencies close at an alarming rate, I chose to join Kaniksu because of the rare opportunity of an institution in a position to expand services,” he stated in a news release. “After spending a majority of my professional career helping address the needs of our community, one patient at a time, I will now be in a position to broaden my scope as director of psychiatry by strengthening existing resources, developing new programming, and forming new partnerships in North Idaho”

Visit kchnorthidaho.org for more info.