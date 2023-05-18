Johnson Creek Bridge and Road reopen near Clark Fork

By Reader Staff

Engineers with the U.S. Forest Service and contracting officials with the Idaho Department of Lands announced April 27 that work had been completed to replace a bridge that crosses Johnson Creek, near Clark Fork.

Forest Service Road 278, heading south to access Lakeview, Whiskey Rock and other points along the eastern shore of Lake Pend Oreille, has reopened but snow still limits vehicle access in the mountains.

After identifying structural deficiencies, engineers started work in September 2022 to replace the timber bridge built in 1957, located at Mile Marker 0.71 on Johnson Creek Road, immediately south of the Clark Fork River delta.

A new concrete bridge with a longer span will provide access to the Green Monarchs and those accessing public and private lands to the south.

The work was completed through a partnership with the Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service using the Good Neighbor Authority. The Forest Service provided engineering and contract administration support to complete the complex project.

“This project is another example of the meaningful partnership the U.S. Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands have in completing projects for land and resource management,” stated Rick Driggs, zone engineering staff officer with the Forest Service.

The contractor for the project was C.E. Kramer.