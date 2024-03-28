Jason Welker announced as new Community Planning and Development director

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The city of Sandpoint will have a new Community Planning and Development director as early as Monday, April 8, after Mayor Jeremy Grimm announced March 27 that City Council President Jason Welker would step down from elective office to take on the new position.

“In that role you will bring tremendous community knowledge, passion and energy to that department,” Grimm said during the announcement, which came at the tail end of a three-hour special meeting during which the council considered — and ultimately tabled until June 30, 2025 — a decision to disengage from the Selkirk Fire joint powers agreement.

Welker served a two-and-a-half-year stint on the Sandpoint Planning and Zoning Commission, including as chair, followed by election to a four-year term on the City Council in 2021, which he has served as president since January. In addition, he is an active member of the nonprofit community, in particular the Pend Oreille Pedalers, which he has served as executive director.

“I’m sorry to be leaving you, but I’m certain Jeremy’s got a great replacement in mind, and this will be my last council meeting,” Welker told fellow councilors.

Grimm summarized the broad range of critical city functions to be managed by Welker in his new job, including overseeing all current and long-range planning, all building and building officials, the Parks and Recreation Department, and all commissions and the staff members who run those commissions.

In the performance of those duties, Welker will engage with the Comprehensive Plan, zoning, parks and recreation planning, the city’s various master plans and “all the slog of ongoing development,” as Grimm put it.

“It’s going to be great to have somebody with this capacity at City Hall,” the mayor said.

Councilor Joel Aispuro, who nominated Welker for council president, thanked him for his service and, though sometimes two disagreed, “you will be missed,” he said.

Councilor Deb Ruehle said that she wished Welker would remain on the council, and while she is confident he’s “going to do great” in his new role, praised him for his attention to detail and analytical approach that “brings the discussion to a new level.”

“I will definitely miss his thoughts on the dais,” she said.

Grimm will announce Welker’s replacement at the next scheduled council meeting on Wednesday, April 17 — as the Wednesday, April 4 meeting has been canceled.

In addition to Welker’s hiring, Grimm said the city has brought on a new Parks and Recreation supervisor and a permit technician coordinator to assist with planning and development. More information will be provided on those positions in mid-April.

“We’re starting to fill out the team,” Grimm said.