ITD hosting open house on Priest River bridge replacement

Department also seeking input on updated statewide rail plan

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The Idaho Transportation Department has two high-profile events scheduled for the coming weeks, with an open house Thursday, Nov. 6 on a project to replace the U.S. Highway 2 bridge east of Priest River, as well as a survey seeking input on the state’s rail network, which will remain open through Wednesday, Nov. 12.

The open house is set for 4-6 p.m. at the Priest River Event Center (5399 U.S. 2), and will include an in-person meeting where attendees can learn more about the project to replace the bridge — built in 1962 — pose questions to the design team and offer feedback.

A map showing the Idaho rail network, courtesy of Idaho Transportation Department

For those who can’t attend in person, the same information will be available at itdprojects.idaho.gov — where visitors can also sign up for project updates — and public comment will be gathered from Friday, Nov. 7-Friday, Nov. 21.

According to ITD, the bridge is “functionally obsolete” and its full replacement is still in the design phase. The project site was surveyed in the final months of 2024, with geotechnical exploration and other work in the field conducted this past summer. Construction is expected to start in 2029, with a completion date estimated in 2031.

ITD stated that the new bridge will have widened shoulders and an improved pedestrian and bike path. Fewer piers will be used to support the structure, opening the way for boats and other users of the river, which officials stated would stay open throughout the project.

Meanwhile, ITD is undertaking an update of its statewide rail plan, examining the present conditions and performance of the train tracks that cross Idaho with an eye toward identifying challenges, opportunities and strategies to improve infrastructure.

Officials stated that, “The plan will also explore key topics such as rail safety, grade crossings, and access for rail-served industries that help drive Idaho’s economy.”

No funding has been allocated for specific projects — rather, ITD is seeking to establish “a strategic foundation” to support grant applications and coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration and other partners.

“We want to hear from Idaho communities about how rail infrastructure is working today and what improvements would make the biggest difference in the future,” stated Freight Program Manager Caleb Forrey. “Your feedback will help us better understand statewide priorities and shape a plan that reflects Idaho’s needs.”

While ITD shares responsibility for ensuring safety where railways intersect with highways, the former are privately operated.

“As is the case with public transportation in Idaho, there are no dedicated state funding sources for freight or passenger rail beyond match funds for federally-funded improvements for rail crossings,” the department stated.

The survey takes about five minutes to fill out online, and will remain open through Nov. 12 — available at surveymonkey.com/r/ITDrail. Questions include ranking the importance of rail traffic to respondents’ communities, concerns about crossings, and the types of improvements (safety-related and otherwise) that residents would like to see addressed by rail investments.

ITD stated that feedback gathered from the survey will be included in the final rail plan, which is scheduled for a spring 2026 release.

Find a summary of the rail plan at itd.idaho.gov/planning.