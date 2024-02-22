Innovia Foundation to host free film screenings at Panida, Roxy Theater

By Zach Hagadone

Reader Staff

The Innovia Foundation is spending the month of February spotlighting historic theaters in communities across eastern Washington and North Idaho, including the Panida Theater in Sandpoint and The Roxy Theater in Newport, Wash.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the nonprofit — which each year invests $10 million into regional communities through grants and scholarships — is hosting free movies and other events.

“Community is the heart and soul of Innovia Foundation,” stated Innovia CEO Shelly O’Quinn. “Our celebration of historic theaters this month underscores the importance of a vibrant arts and culture network throughout the region and especially in rural communities.”

The foundation will host a free screening of Trolls Band Together on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 3 p.m. at The Roxy (including a free small popcorn) and Cool Runnings at the Panida on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Pairing the 1993 film about the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team with the Sandpoint Winter Carnival, doors open for Cool Runnings at 1:30 p.m. after the Eichardt’s annual K-9 Keg Pull. Entry is free and open to all.

“Part of the Panida Theater’s mission is to be a center of entertainment, education and community involvement. The theater provides a fun space to experience joy and art amongst old and new friends. This free movie event brought to us by Innovia Foundation is a wonderful way to check out our theater — especially if you’ve never been here before,” stated Panida Events Coordinator Katelyn Shook.

Newport Chamber President and Roxy owner Jason Totland said, “Innovia has been a key partner in so many projects here in the Newport area, most recently helping to fund a workforce capacity building initiative. We are so grateful for their continued support and investment in our community.”

Innovia will host free family-friendly activities in regional communities each month through 2024, and has launched an online calendar where individuals and organizations can submit information about celebrations and activities in their community. The calendar is open to any events within the foundation’s region that are free or low-cost, family-friendly and have a broad community appeal.

Meanwhile, attendees of Innovia-sponsored community events this year are invited to submit photos from the event for a chance to win a drawing. Winners will be selected in March, June, September and December to receive a $250 grant to a nonprofit of their choice. Entries can be submitted by posting photos on Instagram with the hashtag #innoviacelebratescommunity or by submitting through an online form.

Full drawing details and rules, including the online submission form, as well as calendar submissions and other info related to Innovia’s 50th anniversary can be found at innovia.org/fifty.