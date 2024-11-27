I’m dreaming of a chocolate Christmas

By Soncirey Mitchell

Reader Staff

After establishing her brand as a local favorite by selling chocolate bars at retail locations around Sandpoint, chocolatier and business owner Julie Breuer is ready for the Saturday, Nov. 30 grand opening of the Sandpoint Chocolate Company storefront.

This dream has been a long time coming, and Breuer is celebrating with the best phrase known to humankind: “free chocolate.”

Join the chocolatiers at 608 W. Lake St. anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to pick up some stocking stuffers — if you can resist eating them in the car. Sandpoint Chocolate’s entire product line will be available for purchase, including bars, truffles, chocolate-covered nuts and fruit, pretzels, marshmallows and more.

“It has been a long road and we are happy to finally realize our dream,” said Breuer.

As an added treat, enjoy complimentary hot chocolate and dip marshmallows and fruit into the store’s chocolate fountain. Arrive early to claim your free treats before they’re all eaten up.

“We can’t wait to share all of our holiday chocolates with the community. I think everyone will be thrilled to see what we have been creating for the upcoming Christmas season,” said Breuer.

For more information, visit sandpointchocolateco.com.